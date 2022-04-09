MASSILLON, Ohio — Dante Moore grew up an Ohio State fan, born in East Cleveland, an Ohio native despite currently being a high-school quarterback in Detroit.

But going into his recruitment, Moore didn’t want to narrow his focus too early on, instead opening up to whatever school felt right.

As the No. 3 quarterback in the 2023 class went through the recruiting process, his focus narrowed close to home, with a recent focus seemingly on Notre Dame and Michigan, along with LSU, Oregon and a slew of other teams across the country.

But the Buckeyes are still in the mix, Moore said, coming off his visit to Columbus last weekend during the team’s Student Appreciation Day practice, along with five-star wide receivers Carnell Tate and Brandon Inniss.