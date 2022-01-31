Ohio State remains at No. 16 in latest AP Poll

Ohio State nearly pulled off a miracle in West Lafayette Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by 20 points with 14 minutes to go, the Buckeyes worked their way back, tying the game with a 3-pointer by junior forward E.J. Liddell with 25 seconds left before a circus 3 by Jaden Ivey secured the win for Purdue.

Ohio State remained at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, one of five teams in the Big Ten along with No. 4 Purdue, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State and No. 18 Illinois,

Ohio State is set to face Iowa Thursday at home and is set to host Maryland Sunday.

Here's a look at the full Top 25