Ohio State remains at No. 16 in latest AP Poll
Ohio State nearly pulled off a miracle in West Lafayette Sunday afternoon.
Trailing by 20 points with 14 minutes to go, the Buckeyes worked their way back, tying the game with a 3-pointer by junior forward E.J. Liddell with 25 seconds left before a circus 3 by Jaden Ivey secured the win for Purdue.
Ohio State remained at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, one of five teams in the Big Ten along with No. 4 Purdue, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State and No. 18 Illinois,
Ohio State is set to face Iowa Thursday at home and is set to host Maryland Sunday.
Here's a look at the full Top 25
AP Poll: Week 13
1. Auburn (49)
2. Gonzaga (12
3. UCLA
4. Purdue
5. Kentucky
6. Houston
7. Arizona
8. Baylor
9. Duke
10. Kansas
11. Wisconsin
12. Villanova
13. Michigan State
14. Texas Tech
15. Providence
16. Ohio State
17. Connecticut
18. Illinois
19. USC
20. Iowa State
21. Xavier
22. Tennessee
23. Texas
24. Marquette
25. LSU
Others receiving votes
Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary's 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1