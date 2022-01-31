 ScarletAndGrayReport - Ohio State remains at No. 16 in latest AP Poll
Ohio State remains at No. 16 in latest AP Poll

Redshirt senior guard Jamari Wheeler and Ohio State split their two road games last week against Minnesota and Purdue.
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Ohio State nearly pulled off a miracle in West Lafayette Sunday afternoon.

Trailing by 20 points with 14 minutes to go, the Buckeyes worked their way back, tying the game with a 3-pointer by junior forward E.J. Liddell with 25 seconds left before a circus 3 by Jaden Ivey secured the win for Purdue.

Ohio State remained at No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25, one of five teams in the Big Ten along with No. 4 Purdue, No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 13 Michigan State and No. 18 Illinois,

Ohio State is set to face Iowa Thursday at home and is set to host Maryland Sunday.

Here's a look at the full Top 25

AP Poll: Week 13 

1. Auburn (49)

2. Gonzaga (12

3. UCLA

4. Purdue

5. Kentucky

6. Houston

7. Arizona

8. Baylor

9. Duke

10. Kansas

11. Wisconsin

12. Villanova

13. Michigan State

14. Texas Tech

15. Providence

16. Ohio State

17. Connecticut

18. Illinois

19. USC

20. Iowa State

21. Xavier

22. Tennessee

23. Texas

24. Marquette

25. LSU

Others receiving votes

Alabama 97, Murray State 42, Saint Mary's 32, Boise State 32, Miami (FL) 29, Indiana 22, Davidson 10, Arkansas 7, Iowa 6, Iona 6, TCU 4, Notre Dame 4, Loyola Chicago 4, Colorado State 3, Toledo 1

