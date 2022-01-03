Ohio State remains at No. 13 in latest AP Poll

Ohio State played in its first game in over three weeks Sunday night, squeaking out a win against Nebraska in overtime on the road.

And in the eyes of the AP Poll, Ohio State remained exactly where it sat last week, remaining at No. 13 in the latest Top 25.





The Buckeyes are one of X teams from the Big Ten in the latest Top 25, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes will continue its Big Ten slate Thursday night on the road against Indiana.

Here's a look at the full poll.