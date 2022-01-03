Ohio State remains at No. 13 in latest AP Poll
Ohio State played in its first game in over three weeks Sunday night, squeaking out a win against Nebraska in overtime on the road.
And in the eyes of the AP Poll, Ohio State remained exactly where it sat last week, remaining at No. 13 in the latest Top 25.
The Buckeyes are one of X teams from the Big Ten in the latest Top 25, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin.
The Buckeyes will continue its Big Ten slate Thursday night on the road against Indiana.
Here's a look at the full poll.
AP Poll: Week 9
1. Baylor (61)
2. Duke
3. Purdue
4. Gonzaga
5. UCLA
6. Kansas
7. USC
8. Arizona
9. Auburn
10. Michigan State
11. Iowa State
12. Houston
13. Ohio State
14. Texas
15. Alabama
16. Providence
16. Kentucky
18. Tennessee
19. Villanova
20. Colorado State
21. LSU
22. Xavier
23.Wisconsin
24. Seton Hall
25. Texas Tech
Others receiving votes
Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2