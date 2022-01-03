 Ohio State remains at No. 13 in latest AP Poll
Ohio State remains at No. 13 in latest AP Poll

Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann
Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann (Adam Cairns/USA Today Network)
Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Managing Editor
@ColinGay17
Ohio State played in its first game in over three weeks Sunday night, squeaking out a win against Nebraska in overtime on the road.

And in the eyes of the AP Poll, Ohio State remained exactly where it sat last week, remaining at No. 13 in the latest Top 25.


The Buckeyes are one of X teams from the Big Ten in the latest Top 25, including No. 3 Purdue, No. 10 Michigan State and No. 23 Wisconsin.

The Buckeyes will continue its Big Ten slate Thursday night on the road against Indiana.

Here's a look at the full poll.

AP Poll: Week 9

1. Baylor (61)

2. Duke

3. Purdue

4. Gonzaga

5. UCLA

6. Kansas

7. USC

8. Arizona

9. Auburn

10. Michigan State

11. Iowa State

12. Houston

13. Ohio State

14. Texas

15. Alabama

16. Providence

16. Kentucky

18. Tennessee

19. Villanova

20. Colorado State

21. LSU

22. Xavier

23.Wisconsin

24. Seton Hall

25. Texas Tech

Others receiving votes

Illinois 74, Oklahoma 71, Loyola Chicago 40, Connecticut 39, Georgia 22, West Virginia 6, Iowa 5, Minnesota 3, Davidson 3, San Francisco 3, Creighton 2

