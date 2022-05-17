 Ohio State releases kickoff times for Notre Dame, Michigan games
Ohio State releases kickoff times for Notre Dame, Michigan games

Colin Gay • ScarletAndGrayReport
Ohio State's 2022 schedule is starting to take shape.

The Buckeyes will open the season at home with a primetime matchup with Notre Dame, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 3 on ABC. College GameDay will be on site for the opener.

Ohio State will also continue to follow the tradition of taking on rival Michigan at noon when they host the Wolverines on Fox Nov. 26.

Ohio State also announced that its matchup with Wisconsin Sept. 24 will be televised on ABC/ESPN with a kickoff time to be determined.

Ohio State will have five-straight home games to start the 2022 season before traveling to East Lansing for its first road game Oct. 8. The Buckeyes will be on the road in four of their final seven games of the season against the Spartans, Penn State, Northwestern and Maryland.

2022 schedule 

Ohio State vs. Notre Dame; Sept. 3, 7:30 p.m., ABC — College GameDay

Ohio State vs. Arkansas State; Sept. 10, TBD

Ohio State vs. Toledo; Sept. 17, TBD

Ohio State vs. Wisconsin; Sept. 24, TBD, ABC

Ohio State vs. Rutgers; Oct. 1, TBD

Ohio State at Michigan State; Oct. 8. TBD

Ohio State vs. Iowa; Oct. 22, TBD

Ohio State at Penn State; Oct. 29, TBD

Ohio State at Northwestern; Nov. 5, TBD

Ohio State vs. Indiana; Nov. 12. TBD

Ohio State at Maryland; Nov. 19, TBD

Ohio State vs. Michigan; Nov. 26, 12 p.m. Fox

