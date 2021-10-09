Ohio State releases injury report for Maryland, Miyan Williams remains out

After coming into Ohio State's return to Big Ten play against Rutgers as a game-time decision and eventually being held out, senior linebacker Palaie Gaoteote IV is off the injury report and is set to play, along with freshman defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr.

The Buckeyes listed three players as game-time decisions before their noon kick against the Terrapins: sophomore wide receiver Julian Fleming, who has missed the past two games with an injury, senior defensive end Tyreke Smith , who has also missed the last two games, and senior cornerback Demario McCall .

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Redshirt freshman running back Miyan Williams will miss his third-straight game as Ohio State released its injury report for its Week 6 matchup with Maryland.

There are still some questions, but there really isn't anything new about this week's injury report.

Fleming and Smith were both upgraded to game-time decisions, so even if they are not able to go against Maryland, with a bye week on the horizon, the wide receiver and defensive line rooms should get another level of depth back soon.

McCall's name was listed for the first time this season, but being a game-time decision doesn't lead to thinking it's anything long term.

Other than the addition of freshman safety Jantzen Dunn, who head coach Ryan Day said Thursday suffered a "long-term" injury against the Scarlet Knights, there was not really any changes to who is unavailable.

However, the story still remains with Williams.

Even with the return of sophomore Marcus Crowley to the running back rotation, Williams provides another level of depth to Ohio State's offense, starting the season as the starter behind redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Day has made no indication as to how long the running back would be out or what his injury is, but it continues to further the responsibility of freshman TreVeyon Henderson, junior Master Teague and Crowley, something the trio has done for the past three weeks.

In the past two weeks against Akron and Rutgers, Ohio State backs have averaged 217 yards per game and 6.1 yards per carry with six touchdowns.