Ohio State releases injury report ahead of Rose Bowl against Utah

PASADENA, Calif — Twenty two Ohio State players will be absent from the Buckeyes' season final against Utah at the Rose Bowl along with one player who's a game-time decision.

Redshirt junior defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste is a game-time decision for Ohio State after being limited in practices in the days leading up to the Rose Bowl, while offensive lineman Harry Miller, linebacker Cody Simon, defensive tackles Haskell Garrett and Antwuan Jackson, and safety Marcus Williamson are all out.

Garrett was one of four players to opt out ahead of the Rose Bowl, along with offensive tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere and wide receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Ohio State cornerback Sevyn Banks is also listed as unavailable for the Buckeyes Saturday, despite posting an Instagram story where he was seen with the team in California.

Ohio State did not release the reason for each player being unavailable, but said it was due to illness, injury, rehab, etc.

Here's the full injury report ahead of the Rose Bowl.

Kickoff is scheduled for 5 p.m.