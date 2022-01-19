Ohio State releases contracts for new assistant coaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has released its contract information for each of its three new assistant coaches.
Offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye will make $800,000 per season after Greg Studrawa was paid $700,000 last season.
Ohio State safety coach Perry Eliano will make a base salary of $450,000 and Ohio State cornerbacks coach.secondary coach will make a base salary of $700,000.
The terms of each of their contracts were obtained by Scarlet and Gray Report by a Freedom of Information Act records request.
All three contracts are two-year deals with each coach eligible for compensation increases as approved by the Ohio state University Board of Trustees Feb. 1, 2023.
Here's a look at what each of the coach's contracts looks like:
|
Base Salary
|
$800,000
|
Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)
|
$68,000
|
Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)
|
$34,000
|
Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)
|
$34,000
|
CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)
|
$136,000
|
CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)
|
$170,000
|
CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)
|
$204,000
|
Base Salary
|
$450,000
|
Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)
|
$38,250
|
Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)
|
$19,125
|
Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)
|
$19,125
|
CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)
|
$76,500
|
CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)
|
$96,625
|
CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)
|
$114,750
|
Base Salary
|
$700,000
|
Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)
|
$59,500
|
Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)
|
$29,750
|
Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)
|
$29,750
|
CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)
|
$119,000
|
CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)
|
$148,750
|
CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)
|
$178,500