Ohio State releases contracts for new assistant coaches

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has released its contract information for each of its three new assistant coaches.

Offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye will make $800,000 per season after Greg Studrawa was paid $700,000 last season.

Ohio State safety coach Perry Eliano will make a base salary of $450,000 and Ohio State cornerbacks coach.secondary coach will make a base salary of $700,000.

The terms of each of their contracts were obtained by Scarlet and Gray Report by a Freedom of Information Act records request.

All three contracts are two-year deals with each coach eligible for compensation increases as approved by the Ohio state University Board of Trustees Feb. 1, 2023.

Here's a look at what each of the coach's contracts looks like: