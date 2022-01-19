 Ohio State releases contracts for new assistant coaches
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State has released its contract information for each of its three new assistant coaches.

Offensive line coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye will make $800,000 per season after Greg Studrawa was paid $700,000 last season.

Ohio State safety coach Perry Eliano will make a base salary of $450,000 and Ohio State cornerbacks coach.secondary coach will make a base salary of $700,000.

The terms of each of their contracts were obtained by Scarlet and Gray Report by a Freedom of Information Act records request.

All three contracts are two-year deals with each coach eligible for compensation increases as approved by the Ohio state University Board of Trustees Feb. 1, 2023.

Here's a look at what each of the coach's contracts looks like:

Ohio State offensive line coach/associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye's contract terms 

Base Salary

$800,000

Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)

$68,000

Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)

$34,000

Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)

$34,000

CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)

$136,000

CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)

$170,000

CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)

$204,000
Ohio State safeties coach Perry Eliano's contract terms

Base Salary

$450,000

Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)

$38,250

Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)

$19,125

Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)

$19,125

CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)

$76,500

CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)

$96,625

CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)

$114,750

Ohio State cornerbacks/secondary coach Tim Walton 

Base Salary

$700,000

Big Ten East Division Champion or Co-Champion (8.5% of base salary)

$59,500

Winner of Big Ten Championship Game (4.25% of base salary)

$29,750

Non-CFP Bowl Game Appearance and nine wins in a season (4.25% of base salary)

$29,750

CFP Bowl Game Appearance — Team participation in a post-season, College Football Playoff bowl game (17% of base salary)

$119,000

CFP Semi-Final Appearance — If team wins its semi-final CFP game, the coach is not entitled to receive this bonus (21.25% of base salary)

$148,750

CFP Final Appearance (25.5% of base salary)

$178,500

