Ohio State releases complete nonconference schedule

Nov. 22 & 24 vs. Seton Hall or Cal or Florida (Fort Myers Tip-Off in Fort Myers, Fla.)

In addition to its previously announced matchups with Xavier, Duke and Kentucky on Nov. 18, Nov. 30 and Dec. 18, respectively, the Buckeyes now have six other opponents officially etched onto the docket.

The Ohio State men's basketball team has dropped information about a few eye-catching nonconference 2021-22 matchups in the past few weeks, but the program released its complete out-of-league schedule on Thursday.

After an exhibition against a yet-to-be announced adversary on Nov. 1, the Buckeyes will host Akron on Nov. 9 and Niagara on Nov. 12 before taking on Bowling Green on Nov. 15.

After the Buckeyes' road trip to Xavier as part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, they will travel to Florida to play Seton Hall, Cal or Florida at the Fort Meyers Tip-Off event on Nov. 22 and 24.

Ohio State's matchup with Duke will be part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge at the end of November, and the Buckeyes nonconference slate will pick back up with a home tilt against Towson on Dec. 8.

Kentucky meets the Buckeyes in a CBS Sports Classic rematch of last year's Ohio State, and then the Scarlet and Gray close out December with home games against Tennessee Martin on Dec. 21 and New Orleans on Dec. 28.

The program also announced Thursday that season tickets for the Buckeyes' 17 home games will go on sale July 21.