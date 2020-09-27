BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State reenters AP Poll at No. 6

Ohio State is back in the AP Poll, but not quite in the same slot that they left it.

The Buckeyes debuted at No. 2 in the initial preseason poll on Aug. 24, but reentered at No. 6 Sunday as Big Ten and Pac-12 teams were once again added to the fold.

On Sept. 13, Ohio State and the other five ranked Big Ten teams and three ranked Pac-12 teams dropped from the AP Poll, as neither conference was scheduled to play a fall football season.

Three days later though, the Big Ten reinstated the fall slate, and the Buckeyes are back in the top 10 ahead of their season opener in October.

When Ohio State began the season in the AP Poll, it continued a program-record streak of 132 weeks in which it had remained in the poll. That streak was the second longest in college football behind only Alabama.

Ralph Russo, a college football writer for the AP, said on Twitter Sunday that some voters were not yet voting for teams that have yet to play this season, which likely explains the Buckeyes fall in the poll.