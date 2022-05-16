It’s a busy, hectic week for Scarlet and Gray Report as we take an extensive road trip along the East Coast.

We will be hitting spots all over the congested coastline through Thursday to talk with Ohio State targets and hopefuls. Many more recruiting updates and other stories will be coming as we progress throughout the next several days and next week. The first stop for us out came in (almost) Philadelphia at nearby Coatesville High School for the latest Rivals Camp Series.

I wrote on Saturday that I anticipated some of the big-name prospects would not wind up participating in the camp. Well, four of the five players I listed wound up not participating at the event. So goes it.

But the showcase still provided a platform to evaluate Ohio State offers and hopefuls, and it gave us a setting to get more feedback from other Buckeyes targets.