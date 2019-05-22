News More News
Ohio State Recruiting Notebook: New offers in the Queen City

Josh Fryar will make his Ohio State official visit soon. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Buckeyes offer elite kicking prospect

Ohio State's 2020 class should be a pretty big one and the 2021 class should be a smaller one, so it makes sense for the Buckeyes to grab a kicker in 2020 if they really like one. Enter Cincinnati (Ohio) La Salle product Jake Seibert, a player who may very well be the best at his position nationally in the 2020 class.

Ohio State has been recruiting Seibert for a while but pulled the trigger on an offer this week.

"Getting that offer from Ohio State is crazy to me," Seibert told BuckeyeGrove.com. "To be able to say that I was a fan of the Buckeyes since I was born and that I now have a scholarship from them to play football is unbelievable."

The Buckeyes may have offered just in the nick of time. Seibert could be closing in on a decision sooner rather than later, with Michigan State holding the advantage pre-Buckeye offer.

"I'm super excited to get up (to Ohio State) and talk to coach (Day) some more and maybe make a decision in June," he added.

Seibert was 6-for-6 on field goal attempts as a junior with a long of 46-yards. He was also 16-for-17 on PAT's.


