Ohio State records three semifinalists for Shaun Alexander Award

The Buckeyes are the only school in college football to have three semifinalists for the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year Award presented by the Maxwell Football Club: redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud, freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson and freshman cornerback Denzel Burke.

Stroud finished with a conference-high 3,862 passing yards in 11 games, throwing 38 touchdowns — 14 more than any other quarterback in the Big Ten — with five interceptions. The redshirt freshman was also one of two Big Ten quarterbacks, along with Purdue's Aidan O'Connell, to complete more than 70% of his passes. He's the first player in Big Ten history to earn the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year award, the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year award and the Thompson-Randel El Freshman of the Year award in the same year.

Henderson has been a star from the get go, recording 1,172 rushing yards, recording 7.02 yards per carry — No. 2 in all of college football — with 19 touchdowns, breaking Maurice Clarett's record for most touchdowns by an Ohio State freshman running back in school history. Henderson is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation's top running back.

Burke finished the season with 26 tackles and one interception, leading the team with 11 pass deflection, four more than any on the roster.

Three finalists will be unveiled Dec. 21 with a winner being announced Jan. 10, 2022.