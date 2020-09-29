BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State receivers battling, living up to high standards

Ohio State receivers battling, living up to high standards
In the past six editions of the NFL Draft, nine Ohio State receivers have been selected.
It’s a group that includes pass-magnets like Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill and gifted outside threats like Terry McLaurin and Devin Smith. Columbus has turned itself into a receiver-producing factory.
The cause for that?
A heightened focus on versatility and making sure every role is filled with the most talent possible.
“If we’ve learned anything in these times, it’s about being multiple, it’s about being versatile,” Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline said. “And so we have a lot of quote unquote ‘contingency plans,’ and then at the end of the day we’re always trying to find a way to get the best players on the field. So it’s not about this position, that position, it’s hey, best players play.”
This season is no different. Alongside two returnees with over 400 yards receiving a season ago, Ohio State brings in a pair of five-star receivers and has plenty more on the roster who are ready to step into larger roles.
The elite receiving reputation Ohio State has did not come by chance. Hartline says the large pool of skill on the roster only attracts more talent, creating a culture of competition that attracts the best of the best.
Hartline registered over 1,400 yards receiving as a Buckeye and played seven seasons in the NFL. He was a part of two Ohio State BCS National Championship appearances. He knows what it takes to be great.
“To me, it was always the mindset of if I want to make more money, I’m gonna surround myself with people that make more money than me. If I want to be smarter, I’m gonna hang out with smarter people,” Hartline said. “If I want to be the best football player I can be- especially a receiver- I’m gonna surround myself with some of the best receivers in the country. I think that has been a big part of it all.”
🎥 🍿— Brian Hartline (@brianhartline) September 24, 2020
“In order to be irreplaceable, one must be different.”#BeDifferent #Zone6 #FIGHT pic.twitter.com/5sUWufZgu2
Talent is the key word. The collection of high-level players on the Ohio State roster breeds battles between teammates. It strengthens the group.
No role is secure.
To find playing time, a receiver has to show the ability to line up wherever necessary. Hartline said being able to thrive in multiple spots is a huge factor in a player’s readiness to contribute on the field.
“We feel pretty good on the way these guys are working and the expectations that come with being versatile,” Hartline said. “I have no issues moving anybody to any position if it gets the right people on the field. We’re still Ohio State. We still have a lot of guys that are not just the first, second, third, fourth guy. We’re always trying to be at least two deep, if not more.”
Competition excels in places where there aren’t enough starting spots to go around. At Ohio State, intra-squad competition is key to the improvement of every player individually and the group as a whole.
“It’s just a battle I would say, day in and day out,” Hartline said. “Just friendly competition, side-by-side. Again, not everybody is great at everything, but there is somebody in this room that can do something I don’t do, and if I can learn from that I can add that to my game.”
In the end, the players make themselves better as a unit. Hartline called the wide receiver room a “family,” and said the reason for his position’s success has been the standards it sets for itself year after year.
There is no finger-pointing, no falling behind what is expected, and absolutely no excuse-making.
This group of wide receivers wants to be great.
“I think at the end of the day, if we hold a high standard and we ask them to meet that standard, these guys are great. They raise their abilities,” Hartline said. “If you give excuses, they fall to that. And I think that we’ll never apologize for holding a high standard.”