BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State receivers battling, living up to high standards

In the past six editions of the NFL Draft, nine Ohio State receivers have been selected.

It’s a group that includes pass-magnets like Parris Campbell and K.J. Hill and gifted outside threats like Terry McLaurin and Devin Smith. Columbus has turned itself into a receiver-producing factory.

The cause for that?

A heightened focus on versatility and making sure every role is filled with the most talent possible.

“If we’ve learned anything in these times, it’s about being multiple, it’s about being versatile,” Ohio State receivers coach Brian Hartline said. “And so we have a lot of quote unquote ‘contingency plans,’ and then at the end of the day we’re always trying to find a way to get the best players on the field. So it’s not about this position, that position, it’s hey, best players play.”

This season is no different. Alongside two returnees with over 400 yards receiving a season ago, Ohio State brings in a pair of five-star receivers and has plenty more on the roster who are ready to step into larger roles.

The elite receiving reputation Ohio State has did not come by chance. Hartline says the large pool of skill on the roster only attracts more talent, creating a culture of competition that attracts the best of the best.

Hartline registered over 1,400 yards receiving as a Buckeye and played seven seasons in the NFL. He was a part of two Ohio State BCS National Championship appearances. He knows what it takes to be great.



“To me, it was always the mindset of if I want to make more money, I’m gonna surround myself with people that make more money than me. If I want to be smarter, I’m gonna hang out with smarter people,” Hartline said. “If I want to be the best football player I can be- especially a receiver- I’m gonna surround myself with some of the best receivers in the country. I think that has been a big part of it all.”