 Ohio State RB Master Teague III to miss second-straight game vs. Penn State
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-30 15:30:00 -0500') }} football

Ohio State running back Master Teague III will be unavailable against Penn State.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's running back room will remain short-handed during its biggest home game of the 2021 season.

Junior running back Master Teague III will be unavailable for the Buckeyes' primetime matchup against Penn State, joining redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley, who suffered a long-term injury during Ohio State's off week.

Ohio State's injury report against Penn State remains exactly the same as it was in the Buckeyes' return to the field against Indiana.

Here's Ohio State's full injury report for Penn State.

WR Kamryn Babb

RB Marcus Crowley

S Jantzen Dunn

DE Tyler Friday

CB Jakailin Johnson

S Jaylen Johnson

DT Jaden McKenzie

LB Mitchell Melton

OL Harry Miller

DL Noah Potter

S Josh Proctor

TE Gee Scott Jr.

RB Master Teague III

OL Enokk Vimahi

What it means 

Without Teague or Crowley in the run game, Ohio State still used the ground game at will against Indiana last week.

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and freshman Evan Pryor combined for 189 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries: 6.8 yards per carry.

While it's not ideal for Ohio State to have a short-handed running back room against the 25th-best defense in college football, the Buckeyes have enough to work with, especially against a Nittany Lions run defense that allows 145.6 rushing yards per game.

