Ohio State RB Master Teague III to miss second-straight game vs. Penn State

Ohio State's injury report against Penn State remains exactly the same as it was in the Buckeyes' return to the field against Indiana.

Junior running back Master Teague III will be unavailable for the Buckeyes' primetime matchup against Penn State, joining redshirt sophomore running back Marcus Crowley , who suffered a long-term injury during Ohio State's off week.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's running back room will remain short-handed during its biggest home game of the 2021 season.

Without Teague or Crowley in the run game, Ohio State still used the ground game at will against Indiana last week.

Freshman TreVeyon Henderson, redshirt freshman Miyan Williams and freshman Evan Pryor combined for 189 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries: 6.8 yards per carry.

While it's not ideal for Ohio State to have a short-handed running back room against the 25th-best defense in college football, the Buckeyes have enough to work with, especially against a Nittany Lions run defense that allows 145.6 rushing yards per game.