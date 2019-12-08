INDIANAPOLIS – On a day that was about style points and heavy favorites, the Buckeyes had to stand tall and lean on belief in order to overcome a 14-point deficit and win their third-straight Big Ten Championship.

For the first time all season, the Buckeyes faced a deficit going into the half, but despite being in the unusual position of playing from behind, the Buckeyes were able to right the ship and get out of the 21-7 hole.

“We have such heart and such leadership,” Ryan Day said. “There wasn’t a guy in that room that didn’t believe. We brought the guys together and said, 'Do you believe that we’re going to win in the second half?' We turned around and played the best game of our lives.”

In a season full of dominance, it is easy to forget the grit and heart that goes into each and every game. It is in moments of adversity that the true character of a team shows, and for Day and the Buckeyes, the response was enough to leave Lucas Oil Stadium with some extra hardware.