BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State rallies from second half deficit to down PSU, extend win streak

The Buckeyes won their seventh game in a row on Thursday, but they had to fight tooth and nail to do so as a struggling Penn State team turned in a spirited effort to keep it close until the very end. In fact, No. 4 Ohio State (18-4, 12-4 Big Ten) trailed at the 12:30 mark of the second half and struggled through foul trouble for the entirety of the closing period, but a blistering team shooting performance helped lift the Buckeyes to a 92-82 win on the road over the Nittany Lions (7-11, 4-10). "We're not always gonna get that production offensively. We're gonna play teams that present different challenges," head coach Chris Holtmann said after the game. "Our offense carried us tonight." Still a two-possession game with less than a minute to play, Ohio State junior guard Duane Washington delivered the dagger with a right-handed scoop off the glass, drawing a foul to convert a three-point play to make it 88-79 with 52 seconds to play. Washington finished with 21 points, second only to sophomore forward E.J. Liddell’s 23, as the Buckeyes shot 56.6 percent from the field and 55 percent from 3-point range.

SEVEN STRAIGHT for @OhioStateHoops! ✔️



The No. 4 Buckeyes survive a scare in Happy Valley: pic.twitter.com/YIF0VryXDB — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 19, 2021

A momentum swing came early in the second half for Penn State though, as Liddell, who had already scored 19 points at that point, was forced to leave the game after quickly picking up his second and third foul. Penn State capitalized to go on a 14-5 run to take a seven-point lead –– it’s first since the opening bucket of the first half –– as sophomore forward Seth Lundy hit three 3s in a three-minute span. "They've got shot-makers. They've got guys that can really make shots," Holtmann said. "We had to change our ball screen coverage, I did think that helped us a little bit." But Ohio State countered with a timely 15-0 run of its own. Redshirt senior guard CJ Walker scored four points in the stretch, and Washington got two and-one baskets to go down, including a four-point play on a 3-point make. A corner 3 from freshman guard Eugene Brown made it a capped the run for the Buckeyes, who took an eight-point lead with 9:40 to play in the game. The Nittany Lions kept it interesting the rest of the way, but never again took the lead. Junior guard Myreon Jones led the way with 18 points for Penn State as four Nittany Lions finished in double figures. It was a matter of who would blink first in an all-offense shootout in the first half, as both teams put up absurd shooting numbers. Ohio State shot 65.4 percent from the field, hitting 6-of-9 from 3, but Penn State went shot-for-shot with the Buckeyes, knocking down 7-of-13 3s and shooting 53.6 percent from the field. With a furious pace set, it was only fitting that the team to have the ball last would take the lead into halftime, and that’s exactly what happened to end the opening period. With just a one-point advantage in the waning moments, Ohio State redshirt junior forward Seth Towns made an extra pass to find junior forward Justin Ahrens in the corner, and the 3-point marksman drained a triple that came off his fingertips a split second before the buzzer sounded.

Ahrens! 🎯@OhioStateHoops closes a high-scoring first half strong: pic.twitter.com/TCmvU6PZ9d — Ohio State on BTN (@OhioStateOnBTN) February 19, 2021