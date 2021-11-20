Ohio State quickly shifts focus to The Game, turns attention to Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coming out of halftime in a Top-10 game, Ryan Day began to take out his starters.

Holding a seven-touchdown lead against the No. 7 team in the country, it wasn't something the head coach thought he would have the opportunity to do. But he took the opportunity when he could, no matter how much his players wanted to remain on the field, showing what they could do against Michigan State.

Day knew what was up next, something that led him to do something he encourages his players to never do: look ahead.

“I’ve got to tell you: the game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it,” Day said.

That’s what The Game does. That’s the reason why Ohio State has a timer at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center ticking down the days, hours, minutes, seconds to the 116th meeting with rival Michigan; the team Ohio State won’t even call by its name.

Next Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will be the first time in 728 days that the teams have faced off.

And this time, it’s for everything on the line: a spot in the Big Ten Championship, a spot in the College Football Playoff.

For a game that has an immense weight already, Day knew this matchup would feel much bigger than normal.

Ohio State: a team with no room for error, which had the approach of a new season after its bye week — six games between the Buckeyes and all the goals they had set before the beginning of the season.

“I got a lot of respect for the teams we have played this year, when you look at the way Penn State played us and the way Nebraska played us and Purdue, Michigan State: these are all very good conference teams, so we knew we had to bring it to them every week. When you look at college football this year, certainly we understood it even more,” Day said. “There’s evidence.

“Now here’s another one right here. Everything gets ramped up this week because of what it is, what’s on the line all the time, but even more this year: to go to Indy.”