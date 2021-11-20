Ohio State quickly shifts focus to The Game, turns attention to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Coming out of halftime in a Top-10 game, Ryan Day began to take out his starters.
Holding a seven-touchdown lead against the No. 7 team in the country, it wasn't something the head coach thought he would have the opportunity to do. But he took the opportunity when he could, no matter how much his players wanted to remain on the field, showing what they could do against Michigan State.
Day knew what was up next, something that led him to do something he encourages his players to never do: look ahead.
“I’ve got to tell you: the game wasn’t even over yet and I was already thinking about it,” Day said.
That’s what The Game does. That’s the reason why Ohio State has a timer at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center ticking down the days, hours, minutes, seconds to the 116th meeting with rival Michigan; the team Ohio State won’t even call by its name.
Next Saturday’s game between the Buckeyes and the Wolverines will be the first time in 728 days that the teams have faced off.
And this time, it’s for everything on the line: a spot in the Big Ten Championship, a spot in the College Football Playoff.
For a game that has an immense weight already, Day knew this matchup would feel much bigger than normal.
Ohio State: a team with no room for error, which had the approach of a new season after its bye week — six games between the Buckeyes and all the goals they had set before the beginning of the season.
“I got a lot of respect for the teams we have played this year, when you look at the way Penn State played us and the way Nebraska played us and Purdue, Michigan State: these are all very good conference teams, so we knew we had to bring it to them every week. When you look at college football this year, certainly we understood it even more,” Day said. “There’s evidence.
“Now here’s another one right here. Everything gets ramped up this week because of what it is, what’s on the line all the time, but even more this year: to go to Indy.”
But it’s a game many on Ohio State’s young roster have never been a part of.
In Ohio State’s last meeting with Michigan — a 56-27 drubbing in Ann Arbor — only nine players that are currently on the roster made any real statistical impact, including 118 receiving yards and a touchdown by Garrett Wilson and two catches for 68 yards and a touchdown by Chris Olave.
But even though quarterback C.J. Stroud, running back TreVeyon Henderson and cornerback Denzel Burke, among others, have never played Michigan, they know the history. They know what it means.
The culture of who the Wolverines are has already been instilled in all members of the roster, even if they hadn't made the bus trip up to Ann Arbor before.
“I feel like they know what it’s going to be like,” Olave said. “It’s 365 days that it happens at the facility. I feel like our hatred of them, we do that in the offseason. I know they feel that. It;’s going to be the first game they played in, but I know they know how big the moment is going to be.”
To redshirt senior Haskell Garrett, this is what The Game is always about: the big stage, the rivalry, the excitement of everything that a win means, both in the history of the rivalry and the larger context of college football.
To senior defensive end Tyreke Smith, it’s something Ohio State is always preparing for.
“We just got that game always in our minds, in the back of our heads,” he said. “Now it’s here.
“We just have to do what we’ve been doing, practicing real hard, go into that game with a good mindset.”
This is why Michigan was on Day’s mind as Ohio State finished the second half of a dominant performance against Michigan State. It’s why Day pulled out his starters, making sure each was rested and rejuvenated for next Saturday.
While there are larger implications to the Big Ten and college football as a whole, there’s only one number that means the most to Day: 3,283 — days since Ohio State began it’s eight-game win streak against Michigan.
“We’re going to celebrate tonight, but we’re going to get back to work when we wake up tomorrow morning,” Olave said. ”The Team Up North is a real good team this year.
“It’s the biggest rivalry in sports, so we have to get ready for that.”