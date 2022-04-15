Ohio State quarterbacks prepare for 'routine' spring game performance

Devin Brown is excited about his first chance to play in Ohio Stadium.

He loved the juice that the Student Appreciation Day practice had at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center at the beginning of the month, but the Ohio State freshman quarterback expects it to be that much more heightened at the Buckeyes’ spring game Saturday.

“I’m so pumped,” Brown said. “It’s going to be so different than practice because you’ve just got a lot of juice.”

Brown will have a large role to play when Ohio State takes the field Saturday.

The freshman quarterback and sophomore quarterback Kyle McCord will get the majority of the snaps behind center, head coach Ryan Day said Thursday. C.J. Stroud will play, Day confirmed, but the redshirt sophomore will not get all the reps with the first-string offense, instead rolling players in, trying to make the snaps as equal as he can in the offense vs. defense scrimmage.

Day knows that McCord and Brown aren’t going to see much they can’t work with. The head coach said the Ohio State offense isn’t going to see a lot of the “crazy blitzes” defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is installing this spring. Instead, it will just be about the basics: getting the snap, making the right reads, delivering the football and managing the game.

It’s about making the routine plays routinely and just running the offense.

“More than half of the stadium will be filled. It’s going to feel like a game,” Day said. “It will be an opportunity to see how they do with live bullets going on. Now, they’re not getting tackled, but still you get a feel for who’s moving the offense. And you don’t need to do much more than just make the routine plays routinely, especially with the players that we have.”

To McCord, the scrimmage Saturday is a culmination of a spring that’s felt so much different for him.

The sophomore quarterback looked back on his conversation with sophomore wide receiver and former St. Joseph’s teammate Marvin Harrison Jr. before the first spring practice of the year, remembering what it was like to go through it as a freshman and seeing how far he’s come.

“This time last year, you’re stressing, you hope you remember the plays and you go out there you don’t know what to expect,” McCord said. “Then a year later, you’re a lot more relaxed, confident.”