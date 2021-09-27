Ohio State QB Kyle McCord wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week

COLUMBUS, Ohio — After stepping in for redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud behind center Saturday night against Akron, Kyle McCord earned some hardware of his own.

The Ohio State freshman quarterback took home Big Ten freshman of the week honors, the fourth-straight Buckeye to win the award this season.

In his first-ever college start, the Mount Laurel, New Jersey native completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 319 yards — a 24.5 yards per pass average — with two touchdowns against the Zips. McCord's 319 passing yards was the most a Buckeye quarterback has ever thrown in his first start, breaking Dwayne Haskins' record of 313 yards against Oregon State Sept. 1, 2018.

McCords is only the fourth quarterback in Ohio State history to start as a true freshman.

Stroud took home freshman of the week honors in each of the first two weeks, while freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson took home the award after his Week 3 performance against Tulsa.