Ohio State QB Kyle McCord wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week
COLUMBUS, Ohio — After stepping in for redshirt freshman C.J. Stroud behind center Saturday night against Akron, Kyle McCord earned some hardware of his own.
The Ohio State freshman quarterback took home Big Ten freshman of the week honors, the fourth-straight Buckeye to win the award this season.
In his first-ever college start, the Mount Laurel, New Jersey native completed 13-of-18 pass attempts for 319 yards — a 24.5 yards per pass average — with two touchdowns against the Zips. McCord's 319 passing yards was the most a Buckeye quarterback has ever thrown in his first start, breaking Dwayne Haskins' record of 313 yards against Oregon State Sept. 1, 2018.
McCords is only the fourth quarterback in Ohio State history to start as a true freshman.
Stroud took home freshman of the week honors in each of the first two weeks, while freshman running back TreVeyon Henderson took home the award after his Week 3 performance against Tulsa.
What does this mean?
If anything, this gives McCord confidence moving forward.
Helped by the shovel passes to speedy receivers to start the game, McCord seemed to get more and more comfortable as the game went on in running head coach Ryan Day's offense. There seemed to be a lot of trust between the pair, throwing deep to sophomore Jaxon Smith-Njigba and freshman Emeka Egbuka.
It was also the most balanced offense Ohio State has shown this season so far, balancing 385 yards passing — including 66 yards from redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III — and 237 yards on the ground with seven combined touchdowns.
While Ohio State waits to see if Stroud will be good to go when it returns to Big Ten play after resting a lingering shoulder injury, McCord seems like a good safety net for the Buckeye offense moving forward. He's someone that can make plays if they need him to, and will only continue to grow if necessary.