Ohio State QB Jack Miller III pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback Jack Miller III pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor of reckless operation of a vehicle Thursday and will be required to play a $150 fine, according to Franklin County online court records

According to a report by NBC4's Catherine Ross, Miller will appeal to Ohio State head coach Ryan Day to lift an indefinite suspension.

Day confirmed that in a Zoom call Thursday afternoon, saying "We're going to take a real hard look at it today and just get in the final details of it. But it looks like here this afternoon, we will reinstate him back onto the team"

Ohio State announced Miller was arrested for for operating a vehicle while impaired Nov. 5.

Miller has appeared in four games for the Buckeyes this season, completing 7-14 pass attempts for 101 yards.

Miller was a four-star quarterback in the 2020 class out of Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Ariz.

According to online court records, Miller had an arraignment Nov. 12 and a continued arraignment Nov. 18 lasting 25 minutes.