Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback CJ Stroud had a record-breaking day against Oregon.

Stroud completed 35-of-54 pass attempts for 484 yards — second most in a game in Ohio State history — three touchdowns and an interception.

Here's what Stroud had to say after the Buckeyes' home-opening loss to the Ducks.

