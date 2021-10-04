Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud wins Big Ten Freshman of the Week award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State continues to gather Big Ten Freshman of the Week awards in 2021.

Redshirt freshman quarterback C.J. Stroud picked up his third Freshman of the Week award of the season after his performance in the Buckeyes' 52-13 win on the road against Rutgers Saturday.

Ohio State has won five-straight Big Ten Freshman of the Year awards.

Stroud threw for a career-high five touchdowns with 330 passing yards, completing 17-of-23 pass attempts.

The redshirt freshman's passer efficiency rating was 266.174: the third-highest passer efficiency by an FBS quarterback this season.

Stroud's five passing touchdowns were tied for sixth-most in a single game in Ohio State history and was fourth most by an FBS quarterback in 2021.