Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud loses Heisman Trophy to Alabama QB Bryce Young

C.J. Stroud hadn't thrown a collegiate pass heading into the season opener against Minnesota.

As the season rolled along, though, it was clear that the Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback would be considered for college football's top award: the Heisman Trophy.

Stroud's performance was enough to get him to New York City as Ohio State's fourth Heisman finalist since 2018 along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young. But it wasn't enough to get him the Buckeyes' first Heisman Trophy since Troy Smith in 2006, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.

Stroud finished fourth behind Young, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with 399 votes, including 12 first-place votes.

Young is the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the award.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman was top-seven in the country in passing efficiency (182.2), passing yards (3,862), yards per game (351.1), touchdown passes (38), yards per attempt (9.78), completion percentage (70.9), points responsible for (228) and total offense (348.4 yards per game).