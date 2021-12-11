Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud loses Heisman Trophy to Alabama QB Bryce Young
C.J. Stroud hadn't thrown a collegiate pass heading into the season opener against Minnesota.
As the season rolled along, though, it was clear that the Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback would be considered for college football's top award: the Heisman Trophy.
Stroud's performance was enough to get him to New York City as Ohio State's fourth Heisman finalist since 2018 along with quarterback Dwayne Haskins, quarterback Justin Fields and defensive end Chase Young. But it wasn't enough to get him the Buckeyes' first Heisman Trophy since Troy Smith in 2006, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young won the 2021 Heisman Trophy.
Stroud finished fourth behind Young, Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett with 399 votes, including 12 first-place votes.
Young is the first quarterback in Crimson Tide history to win the award.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman was top-seven in the country in passing efficiency (182.2), passing yards (3,862), yards per game (351.1), touchdown passes (38), yards per attempt (9.78), completion percentage (70.9), points responsible for (228) and total offense (348.4 yards per game).
His marks in passing efficiency, completion percentage and passing yards per game are the highest in a single season in Ohio State history. He has the second-most passing yards and third-most touchdowns in a single season in school history.
Stroud was named the Big Ten's Offensive Player, Quarterback and Freshman of the year, leading an Ohio State offense that was No. 1 nationally in total offense (551.4 yards per game) and scoring offense (45.5 points per game).
Stroud was the first Ohio State quarterback to throw five touchdown passes without an interception in back-to-back games against Rutgers and Maryland, following that later in the season with 11 touchdown passes without an interception against Purdue and Michigan State. Those five touchdown passes in four games against Big Ten opponents is an Ohio State record.
Stroud also broke the school record with 17-consecutive pass completions against Michigan State.
Stroud and Ohio State will end the 2021 season in Pasadena, Calif. Jan. 1, taking on Utah in the Rose Bowl.