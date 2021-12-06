Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud is off to New York, named Heisman finalist

C.J. Stroud came into the 2021 season without ever throwing a collegiate pass.

In his freshman season with the Buckeyes in 2020, he played eight snaps, tucking and running the ball once for a 48-yard touchdown while the rest were handoffs against Rutgers and against Clemson in the College Football Playoff semifinal.

Stroud was unproven, just like the rest of Ohio State's quarterback room, starting with two redshirt freshmen and two freshmen as the Buckeyes' scholarship options. Eleven games later, Stroud will travel to New York as one of the best quarterbacks in the country.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman was named as one of four finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding player in college football.

Stroud joins Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett as the finalists for this year's trophy.

Ohio State has had 14 finalists for the Heisman Trophy since 1935 with seven winners: HB Les Horvath in 1944, RB Vic Janowicz in 1950, RB Howard Cassady in 1955, RB Archie Griffin in 1974 and 1975, RB Eddie George in 1995 and QB Troy Smith in 2006.

Ohio State quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Justin Fields were Heisman finalists in 2018 and 2019, respectively, each placing third. Defensive end Chase Young joined Fields in New York in 2019.

The 2021 Heisman Trophy will be presented the televised Heisman Trophy Ceremony starting at 8 p.m. Dec. 11 on ESPN.