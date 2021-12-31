Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud fueled by shortcomings ahead of homecoming

C.J. Stroud’s not satisfied with what he did in 2021.

The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback did not throw a single pass at the collegiate level until he was thrust into the starting job against Minnesota. By the end of the season, he was awarded as the best freshman, quarterback and offensive player in the Big Ten, taking a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.

He was happy to be in that position, but it wasn’t good enough.

“I don't think that was the truth,” Stroud said, finishing fourth behind Alabama quarterback and winner Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.

“It’s awesome, I’m blessed, but it’s not good enough for me. I did a lot this season; I feel like I could have played a lot better. But I feel like the stuff I did do, I’m not saying I should have won… I think if I played a couple more games, if I did the right things, things may have turned out another way.”

At the Rose Bowl, Stroud begins his revenge tour.

In the days after his return from New York City, the quarterback posted a message on his Instagram: “this is how villains are made,” with hashtags of “4thplace” and “humblebeast.”

Heading back home to California as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Stroud has many things to play for, many things to prove when he faces Utah.