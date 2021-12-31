Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud fueled by shortcomings ahead of homecoming
C.J. Stroud’s not satisfied with what he did in 2021.
The Ohio State redshirt freshman quarterback did not throw a single pass at the collegiate level until he was thrust into the starting job against Minnesota. By the end of the season, he was awarded as the best freshman, quarterback and offensive player in the Big Ten, taking a trip to New York City as a Heisman Trophy finalist.
He was happy to be in that position, but it wasn’t good enough.
“I don't think that was the truth,” Stroud said, finishing fourth behind Alabama quarterback and winner Bryce Young, Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett.
“It’s awesome, I’m blessed, but it’s not good enough for me. I did a lot this season; I feel like I could have played a lot better. But I feel like the stuff I did do, I’m not saying I should have won… I think if I played a couple more games, if I did the right things, things may have turned out another way.”
At the Rose Bowl, Stroud begins his revenge tour.
In the days after his return from New York City, the quarterback posted a message on his Instagram: “this is how villains are made,” with hashtags of “4thplace” and “humblebeast.”
Heading back home to California as Ohio State’s starting quarterback, Stroud has many things to play for, many things to prove when he faces Utah.
Stroud grew up going to UCLA games, never attending the Rose Bowl, but living 45 minutes to an hour outside of the stadium depending on the traffic, he said.
The Ohio State quarterback remembers his recruitment, attending The Opening with now-teammates Gee Scott Jr., Julian Fleming and Lejond Cavazos: players who were trying to get Stroud to commit to Ohio State even without offers.
By Early Signing Day in 2019, Stroud’s finalists were the Buckeyes, Michigan and Georgia despite holding offers from USC, UCLA and Cal.
Reminiscing on his recruitment, Stroud said the local schools didn’t recruit him hard until the very end.
“To me, I will never be a second choice,” he said, saying Ohio State showed him love from the beginning.
Stroud never thought he would play in California. He didn’t want to play in California in 2021, instead ending his season in either Dallas or Miami in the College Football Playoff Semifinals before a chance at a national title in Indianapolis.
That’s what he was planning on to cap off his first season at Ohio State.
But that’s just who Stroud is. He’s the player that’s fueled by the fact that he didn’t lead Ohio State to a Playoff berth, that he didn’t finish higher in the Heisman Trophy voting.
Stroud’s not satisfied with where he’s at after his first year. At the Rose Bowl Saturday, his goal seems to be starting to rewrite the narrative.
“Who just wants to see someone take the fourth place and be all happy with it? I’ve never been that type of player. I’m a competitor,” Stroud said. “I’m not just going to take that and be all jolly, happy with it.
“It will drive me for the rest of my life, probably.”