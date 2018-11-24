Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson was under constant pressure, even when four men rushed. The much-maligned linebacker core held firm against the run most of the game, with redshirt sophomores Malik Harrison and Tuf Borland combining for 18 tackles, two TFLs and a sack.

Penalties were the only thing truly killing the silver bullets, that and a few downfield throws. 11 flags costing 135 yards, but outside that this looked like an entirely different Ohio State defense than what’s been playing all season.

"Extremely proud of our players, the way they've fought through it," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "That's a focused game that loves each other and cares about each other."

Those people were right, but in the opposite direction. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown, an interception by junior safety Jordan Fuller, a surprisingly solid defense and a tremendous passing attack led the No. 10 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) to victory over archrival No. 4 Michigan (10-2, 8-1) in stunning 62-39 fashion.

COLUMBUS, Ohio-- When junior running back Demario McCall fumbled a kick return and Michigan recovered to set up an easy touchdown that cut the lead to two before halftime, many thought turnovers would play a huge role in the game Saturday.

"That's pretty good, holding that team to 160 [yards rushing]," Meyer said. "They played great today, and they've been practicing great."



Offensively the passing game clicked for Ohio State, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins piling up 318 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air against a defense allowing 134 yards passing per contest this season. A fresh face was his primary help -- freshman receiver Chris Olave caught a pair of touchdowns. Senior receiver Parris Campbell added 98 yards receiving and a 78-yard touchdown run.

"It started up front with the O-line, and the playmakers made plays," Haskins said. "I was licking my chops, I see one-high covers and that's a quarterback's dream."

Crossing routes were the name of the game on Ohio State’s first drive, three completed to three different receivers for three big gains. The last underneath ball found Olave, who took it 24 yards to the house and put the Buckeyes ahead 7-0 at the 11:29 mark of the first quarter.

Michigan’s response came by a death from 1,000 paper cuts. Converting a quartet of third downs, it went on two extended drives resulting in field goals by freshman kicker Jake Moody. 7-6 Ohio State, 14:51 left first half.

On the flip the Buckeye offense shot itself in the foot a couple times. A holding penalty by redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Farrell stalled out one drive, a late hit by redshirt senior guard Malcolm Pridgeon stalled out another.

But for once this season, the defense was holding. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Robert Landers obtained his first sack of the season and Michigan punted. Harrison made a great, physical tackle to set up a failed third-and-medium.

No longer stopping itself, Ohio State’s offense ripped off big plays through the air two straight drives. Olave played a deep ball perfectly in the endzone, cutting back underneath the defending corner to snag his second touchdown and put the score at 14-6.

Redshirt Senior receiver Johnnie Dixon came wide open on a deep post for a 31-yard score next, and the Buckeyes went up 21-6 with 3:54 left second quarter. Haskins was off to a strong start once again.

"I want to be one of the best to ever do it when I get done playing here at this university," Haskins said. "To break all these records and to go win these games the way we've won these games is a blessing.

Michigan took back momentum. Patterson nailed sophomore receiver Nico Collins on a jump ball for a 23-yard touchdown strike. McCall dropped the ensuing kick and gifted a second touchdown. Junior defensive end Jonathon Cooper sacked Pattterson on the attempted two-point conversion to hold the lead 21-19 with 47 seconds in the half.

Haskins pieced together one final drive before the half, letting McCall in part make up for his mistake on a 33-yard wheel route. A field goal took the score to 24-19 at the break.

Truly at the break it felt like Ohio State had control of the game. One play brought it in close, but the Buckeyes looked like the better team.