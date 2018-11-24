Ohio State pulls stunning blowout of Michigan, 62-39
COLUMBUS, Ohio-- When junior running back Demario McCall fumbled a kick return and Michigan recovered to set up an easy touchdown that cut the lead to two before halftime, many thought turnovers would play a huge role in the game Saturday.
Those people were right, but in the opposite direction. A blocked punt returned for a touchdown, an interception by junior safety Jordan Fuller, a surprisingly solid defense and a tremendous passing attack led the No. 10 Buckeyes (11-1, 8-1 Big Ten) to victory over archrival No. 4 Michigan (10-2, 8-1) in stunning 62-39 fashion.
"Extremely proud of our players, the way they've fought through it," Ohio State coach Urban Meyer said. "That's a focused game that loves each other and cares about each other."
Penalties were the only thing truly killing the silver bullets, that and a few downfield throws. 11 flags costing 135 yards, but outside that this looked like an entirely different Ohio State defense than what’s been playing all season.
Michigan junior quarterback Shea Patterson was under constant pressure, even when four men rushed. The much-maligned linebacker core held firm against the run most of the game, with redshirt sophomores Malik Harrison and Tuf Borland combining for 18 tackles, two TFLs and a sack.
"That's pretty good, holding that team to 160 [yards rushing]," Meyer said. "They played great today, and they've been practicing great."
Offensively the passing game clicked for Ohio State, redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins piling up 318 yards and 5 touchdowns through the air against a defense allowing 134 yards passing per contest this season. A fresh face was his primary help -- freshman receiver Chris Olave caught a pair of touchdowns. Senior receiver Parris Campbell added 98 yards receiving and a 78-yard touchdown run.
"It started up front with the O-line, and the playmakers made plays," Haskins said. "I was licking my chops, I see one-high covers and that's a quarterback's dream."
Crossing routes were the name of the game on Ohio State’s first drive, three completed to three different receivers for three big gains. The last underneath ball found Olave, who took it 24 yards to the house and put the Buckeyes ahead 7-0 at the 11:29 mark of the first quarter.
Michigan’s response came by a death from 1,000 paper cuts. Converting a quartet of third downs, it went on two extended drives resulting in field goals by freshman kicker Jake Moody. 7-6 Ohio State, 14:51 left first half.
On the flip the Buckeye offense shot itself in the foot a couple times. A holding penalty by redshirt sophomore tight end Luke Farrell stalled out one drive, a late hit by redshirt senior guard Malcolm Pridgeon stalled out another.
But for once this season, the defense was holding. Redshirt senior defensive tackle Robert Landers obtained his first sack of the season and Michigan punted. Harrison made a great, physical tackle to set up a failed third-and-medium.
No longer stopping itself, Ohio State’s offense ripped off big plays through the air two straight drives. Olave played a deep ball perfectly in the endzone, cutting back underneath the defending corner to snag his second touchdown and put the score at 14-6.
Redshirt Senior receiver Johnnie Dixon came wide open on a deep post for a 31-yard score next, and the Buckeyes went up 21-6 with 3:54 left second quarter. Haskins was off to a strong start once again.
"I want to be one of the best to ever do it when I get done playing here at this university," Haskins said. "To break all these records and to go win these games the way we've won these games is a blessing.
Michigan took back momentum. Patterson nailed sophomore receiver Nico Collins on a jump ball for a 23-yard touchdown strike. McCall dropped the ensuing kick and gifted a second touchdown. Junior defensive end Jonathon Cooper sacked Pattterson on the attempted two-point conversion to hold the lead 21-19 with 47 seconds in the half.
Haskins pieced together one final drive before the half, letting McCall in part make up for his mistake on a 33-yard wheel route. A field goal took the score to 24-19 at the break.
Truly at the break it felt like Ohio State had control of the game. One play brought it in close, but the Buckeyes looked like the better team.
Half two proved it beyond a doubt.
Haskins led another long drive, completing a pass to Campbell for 31 yards to bring the ball to Michigan’s five. Redshirt freshman quarterback Tate Martell entered but failed to push the ball past the plane, Ohio State settled for a field goal and led 27-19.
Olave blocked a punt that freshman corner Sevyn Banks ran back 33 yards for a score, pushing the lead to 34-19. Patterson took a hit while throwing and Fuller picked it off to put the Buckeyes in the redzone, two plays later Ohio State led 41-19.
A bit of back-and-forth ensued, Michigan picking up a touchdown early in the fourth quarter, Campbell taking a jet sweep 78 yards for one of his own, the Wolverines going down the field in 11 plays (with the help a few questionable penalties to set it at 48-32 with 4:13 left.
"They were scoring a little bit, so we had to keep scoring," Meyer said. "Second offense in America just put a bunch of yards on the number one defense in America."
With all the passing success, running lanes opened for the backs. Redshirt junior Mike Weber went 29 yards to set up a one-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior receiver K.J. Hill. 55-32.
An interception by sophomore safety Brendon White put the final nail in Michigan’s coffin.
Ohio State entered an underdog and dominated a highly touted fourth-ranked Wolverine squad.
Now champions of the Big Ten East, a conference title game against Northwestern next week could be all that stands between the Buckeyes and a playoff berth, or at least a shot at a resume comparison with No. 6 Oklahoma.
Either way, Ohio State played without a doubt its most complete game of the season when it mattered most.