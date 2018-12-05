The No. 19 Ohio State Buckeyes (8-1, 2-0 Big Ten) beat the Illinois Fighting Illini (2-7, 0-2 Big Ten) in a Big Ten clash by the score of 77-67 in Chicago, Illinois at the United Center.

It was a sloppy game from the very start with ball management being nowhere to be found as the Buckeyes and Fighting Illini turned the ball over a whopping 33 times, 19 of those turnovers from the Ohio State side of the floor.

Keyshawn Woods and Kaleb Wesson were the leaders on the floor for the Buckeyes, scoring 18 and 13 points, respectively. While the Illini got a few solid efforts from two of their leaders in Trent Frazier and Kipper Nichols both scoring 18 points each with Frazier exiting the game late due to an apparent injury before returning to see the final score.

6-foot-3, 185-pound freshman guard Luther Muhammad returned to the lineup and contributed ? points after a shoulder injury kept him out for the last few games. Muhammad's recovery from his injury was so unexpected that the team didn't even pack his jersey for the trip, causing him to wear No. 12 rather than his No. 1.

The Buckeyes and the Illini started the game off with a lot of sloppy play through the first five minutes of the game, as Frazier led the efforts for the Illini allowing them to remain close early through an early 7-0 run to put the score at a narrow 17-16 lead for the Buckeyes at the under-12 timeout.

The Buckeyes responded with a 7-0 run of their own off the back of Wesson, also while picking up the defense with the score favoring Ohio State at 30-22 with the under-8 timeout.

As soon as that eight-point lead was taken for Ohio State, the Illini started to take it up a notch on the defensive side of the ball causing many turnovers while Frazier and Nichols leading the way, capitalizing offensively for the Illini, tying the game at 30 at the under-four minute timeout in the first half.

This would lead to a 15-2 run through the latter part of the first half, while the Buckeyes didn't have a score in 5:20 down the stretch putting the score at a 38-34 Illini advantage with the second half looming with the Buckeyes looking for any signs of consistency in their game, especially after the Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann received a technical foul after losing his composure on the side of the court.

The same Buckeyes that came out to face the Illini at the beginning of the game were not seen at the start of the second half as the fouls and discipline for each team, especially the Fighting Illini would start to get out of hand and fed into the game of Woods and Wesson.

The Buckeyes would threaten to run away with the game in the second half, staying at a ten point lead for most of it, before the Illini made it interesting in the final three minutes, but ultimately, the Buckeyes would prevail with a 77-67 final score in a sloppy, foul fest.

The Buckeyes will continue their schedule through the month of December as they will face Bucknell at the Schottenstein Center on Saturday, December 15th with a noon tipoff.