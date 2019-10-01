COLUMBUS, Ohio - 237, 270, 306, 227 and 386. Those are the team rushing totals in each of Ohio State’s first five games of the season. At seventh in the nation in rushing yards per game (282.2) and fifth in the nation in yards per carry (6.1), the running game for Ohio State has been one of its best units after a down 2018 campaign.

The defense that Ohio State has gone up against this season have not provided much of a challenge, either. Cincinnati is giving up the fewest rushing yards per game of the Buckeyes’ first five opponents, and they’re only ranked 45th nationally, so while the running backs have looked impressive thus far, they’ll be facing their first real challenge this season when they go up against the vaunted rushing defense of Michigan State.

The Spartans are only giving up 1.9 yards for carry, tied for best in the nation, and are only allowing opponents to average 56.4 yard per game, so Michigan State stands up as not only the best defense Ohio State has played so far, but possibly one of the best they’ll face all season with Wisconsin’s stout defense looming on the horizon.

This will be a big week for J.K. Dobbins and Master Teague III who have impressed in pretty much every game this season. Dobbins is averaging over 130 yards per game and 7.1 yards per carry while his backup Teague, working on almost half as many carries, is up to 326 yards on 6.3 yards per carry. Despite the strong early performances by the dynamic running back duo, Ryan Day expects the Spartans to have an answer to these two Buckeyes on the ground.

“Yeah, they have a defensive system that has been challenged for years and years, so they have answers. So if you run a play against them, they have the answer right away. They're really good at knowing what the defense is,” Day said. “They're not super complicated, but they have answers to everything that you do. So the minute you run a play, they're on top of it and they've got it defended the next play. These are guys who have played in this system for a while and there are coaches who have coached in this system for a while, so it's a tremendous challenge.”