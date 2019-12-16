COLUMBUS, Ohio - Ohio State's offense is not one that has been pushed very much this season.

There were obvious struggles in the first half against Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game, and it took the Buckeyes time to figure things out against Michigan State and Wisconsin the first time around, but by the ends of those games, everything had clearly been figured out.

With Clemson's explosive offense preparing to take on Ohio State, the Buckeyes may be forced to figure things out quickly against the Tiger's defense which leads the nation in scoring defense, total defense and passing yards per game.

As one of the top defenses in the nation, Clemson has no shortage of playmakers looking to ruin Ohio State's national title chase, and Ryan Day said there are a lot of ways they can mess with you on offense.

"I think they're really good. They have a lot of skill, a lot of speed. [Isaiah] Simmons is the guy inside that kind of makes everything go," Day said. "They do a great job of changing up looks, three down, four down, a lot of pressure, try to get you off schedule."

