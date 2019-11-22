COLUBMUS, Ohio - "Why do they have to be four quarter games?"

This was one of the first things that J.K. Dobbins had to say after Ohio State's win over Rutgers. He was asked about the possibility that he would see increased usage against Penn State this weekend given the likelihood that the Buckeyes will player their starters late into the fourth quarter for one of the few times this season.

For Dobbins, it's a fair question given that Ohio State has won every game this season by at least 24 points. Not to mention, the closest the game has been in the fourth quarter this season was when the Buckeyes were up by "only" 17 points against Michigan State, so it's a fair assessment from junior running back.

Ryan Day and the coaching staff have preached avoiding complacency and not looking past opponents, but they never said anything about having confidence going into a game, so Day appreciates Dobbins' attitude heading into the Buckeyes' biggest game of the season.

"Oh, yeah, for sure. I mean J.K.'s played a lot of football, he knows exactly what we're going to do this week, but I think he's excited to play in four quarters," Day said. "He's, it's been a couple weeks since he's been able to do that. So he's obviously very competitive and can't wait to play in the game. He's looking forward to it."