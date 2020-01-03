COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss for the second time this season as conference play ramps up.

Coming off a 67-59 loss to West Virginia on Sunday, the Buckeyes will look to get back on track with conference play getting back into full swing. The Buckeyes will play host to five-loss Wisconsin, who is currently on a three-game win streak.

“They’re in a tremendous rhythm offensively and defensively,” Chris Holtmann said on the Badgers. “Well coached team, disciplined, older team with a number of guys that have been in their system and paid their dues…It’s a great test for us a great challenge for us. Obviously, they played exceptionally on the road last time out against Tennessee.”

In their last three games, the Badgers have been able to knock down threes with great consistency. In each of their last three games, the Badgers have been able to connect on at least 10 threes and shoot above 41 percent from behind the arc.

The Badgers have seen similar success on the defensive side of things, holding their opponents to an average of 49.7 points per game over the same three-game stretch. In an impressive road victory at Tennessee, the Badgers were able to rout the Volunteers 68-48.

While Wisconsin is coming into the game with a lot of momentum on both sides of the ball, the highly talented Ohio State team has hit its second speedbump of the season. An abysmal second half doomed Ohio State against West Virginia, and the Buckeyes would shoot a season-low 31.3 percent from the field, marking only the second instance in which the Buckeyes were held below the 40-percent plateau.

The shooting woes were paired with a tendency to cough of the basketball, something the Buckeyes did 21 times against the Mountaineers. Ohio State has turned the ball over at least 20 times in two of its last three games.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Buckeyes usually are able to hang their hat on defensive intensity to get them through to victory. While Holtmann’s group was able to hold West Virginia to 40.7 percent from the field, the Buckeyes did allow a season-high 40-percent shooting from the three-point line.

Turning their sights to Wisconsin, the Buckeyes will look to regain the positive defensive momentum they have possessed throughout the season.

“It’s going to be huge,” Andre Wesson said on the importance of defense going forward. “That’s something we try to put our hard-hat on with this team. It is defense. Just trying to get stops and get defensive rebounds as well. Me and Luther [Muhammad], getting picked out by coach as defensive stoppers, is huge for us and this team moving forward.”

Effort and intensity will take a hit with the absence of Kyle Young. The junior is having his best year to date, averaging a career high in points and rebounds.

“He’s had as good a junior year as anybody has had,” Holtmann said on Young. “We’re dealing with being banged up. Not an ideal time for this to happen, but we’ll have plenty of guys ready to step up…We definitely have more depth than we had last year. We have more balance this year and I’m interested to kinda see how we respond to losing a guy like Kyle.”

Known for his effort and energy, Young leads the team in offensive rebounding, pulling in 2.1 offensive rebounds a game.

After splitting the pair of conference games played in early December, the Buckeyes will look to build some momentum in the conference after an impressive showing in nonconference play. Especially in a league like the Big Ten, it is important to defend home court and tally wins early.

“Given how we lost one non-conference game, certainly as a group we feel really good about that,” Holtmann said. “Really good. I mean we should feel good about that and as a group I do think our players feel good. They understand it’s a whole different animal heading into league play.”