Ohio State prepares for the Big Ten tournament

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is off to Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes are off to the Big Ten tournament after losing three of their final four games of the regular season, opening against either Penn State or Minnesota Thursday night at around 9 p.m.

"This tournament, every game will be a challenge and that's a reality," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said.

Holtmann confirmed Wednesday that forward Kyle Young (concussion) will not be available in the first round of the conference tournament, Zed Key (ankle) will be a game-time decision and Meechie Johnson Jr. (ankle) will be available.

Here's what Holtmann said ahead of Ohio State's first tournament game Thursday.