Ohio State prepares for spring ball, future with Career and NIL Expo
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's football players were barely recognizable to Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium Friday night.
"They started shaving a little bit, combing their hair a little bit. They look nice," the head coach said. "Some of these guys have more expensive shoes than I do, so I hope they got some NIL deals today."
The head coach wanted them dressed up, preparing for their future, holding a career day and Name, Image and Likeness Expo prior to the start of spring camp Tuesday, bringing in representatives from companies around the area and around the country to speak with players about job opportunities and internship down the road.
“After football and football’s over with, they have to have the next plan in their life. This is a great opportunity to do that," Day said. "You think about our guys, they know what it’s like to be a part of a team, they know what it’s like to wake up early and work towards something, multitask, play at a high level in front of a lot of people with stakes where people are counting on you. They have a lot to offer, but maybe when you are done with football, you don’t have as many opportunities to get in front of folks like this."
But spring ball is coming.
Ohio State will open camp Tuesday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, leading up to its Spring Game April 16.
Day said he and the coaching staff were "slowly installing the defense," with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, safeties coach Perry Eliano and cornerbacks and secondary coach Tim Walton, along with installing new schemes on the offensive line with new position coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye.
"Mick Marotti and the strength and conditioning staff have done an excellent job of getting our guys stronger and more powerful, building leadership," Day said. "Our guys really took these last seven weeks after the Rose Bowl with the momentum going as an opportunity to really push each other. Now we head into spring next week, so it’s going to be fun to watch."
Ryan Day praises Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson after NFL combine performance
Standing on the sideline of Lucas Oil Stadium Thursday night next to strength and conditioning coach Mickey Marotti, Day didn't know initially how fast Chris Olave ran his 40-yard dash.
He knew it was fast, though, something he wasn't surprised by.
Olave, with a 4.39, and Garrett Wilson, with a 4.38, solidified themselves as the first Ohio State wide receivers likely to be taken in the first round of an NFL Draft since Ted Ginn Jr. in 2007.
“It really helps recruiting,” Day said with a chuckle, “to see guys that have developed to be that fast. Mick Marotti did an unbelievable job with them. To see us, this year have (two) 1,000-yard receivers, see them really do well at the combine, it’s very important."
If anything, Day said, Olave's and Wilson's performances at the NFL Combine started with their recruitment, developing under wide receivers coach Brian Hartline and with quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins, Justin Fields and C.J. Stroud.
But to Day, the success recruiting is not limited to the quarterback and wide receiver position.
"It’s like that at every position here," Day said. "I think we have some young guys that have developed, and I think it will continue as we move forward as long as we continue to do a great job recruiting."