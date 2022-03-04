Ohio State prepares for spring ball, future with Career and NIL Expo

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's football players were barely recognizable to Ryan Day at Ohio Stadium Friday night.

"They started shaving a little bit, combing their hair a little bit. They look nice," the head coach said. "Some of these guys have more expensive shoes than I do, so I hope they got some NIL deals today."

The head coach wanted them dressed up, preparing for their future, holding a career day and Name, Image and Likeness Expo prior to the start of spring camp Tuesday, bringing in representatives from companies around the area and around the country to speak with players about job opportunities and internship down the road.

“After football and football’s over with, they have to have the next plan in their life. This is a great opportunity to do that," Day said. "You think about our guys, they know what it’s like to be a part of a team, they know what it’s like to wake up early and work towards something, multitask, play at a high level in front of a lot of people with stakes where people are counting on you. They have a lot to offer, but maybe when you are done with football, you don’t have as many opportunities to get in front of folks like this."

But spring ball is coming.

Ohio State will open camp Tuesday morning at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center, leading up to its Spring Game April 16.

Day said he and the coaching staff were "slowly installing the defense," with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, safeties coach Perry Eliano and cornerbacks and secondary coach Tim Walton, along with installing new schemes on the offensive line with new position coach and associate head coach for the offense Justin Frye.

"Mick Marotti and the strength and conditioning staff have done an excellent job of getting our guys stronger and more powerful, building leadership," Day said. "Our guys really took these last seven weeks after the Rose Bowl with the momentum going as an opportunity to really push each other. Now we head into spring next week, so it’s going to be fun to watch."