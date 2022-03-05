Ohio State prepares for regular season finale against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State's regular season is nearly complete.

The No. 23 Buckeyes will take the court at the Schottenstein Center for the final time this season 12:30 p.m. Sunday for a matchup with rival Michigan.

Ohio State will also be holding its senior day ceremony, honoring Jamari Wheeler, Cedric Russell, Joey Brunk, Kyle Young, Justin Ahrens and E.J. Liddell. Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann confirmed Saturday that both Justice Sueing and Seth Towns were offered the chance to be honored, but both declined.

"I think it's something they are obviously, seriously considering," Holtmann said in terms of the return of both injured redshirt senior forwards.

Holtmann also said the status of both sophomore forward Zed Key (ankle) and Young (concussion) are unclear heading into Sunday's game, saying Key "may practice" Saturday, while Young's status remains to be determined.

Ohio State has a lot to play for too.

If the Buckeyes beat Michigan Sunday afternoon and Illinois beats Iowa Sunday night, Ohio State will earn the four-seed in the Big Ten tournament and earn a double-bye.

But that's not what Holtmann is focused on ahead of the Buckeyes' second meeting with the Wolverines.

"At the end of the day, it's really going to come down to execution and poise in those moments," Holtmann said. "That's the reality to it. Adding more outside stressors... is not the direction I want to go."

Ohio State will tip off against Michigan 12:30 Sunday on Fox.