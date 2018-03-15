As a 6’9”, 250-pound forward, Mike Daum has done a bit of everything for South Dakota State this season. He has been the Jackrabbits’ primary contributor on offense, averaging 23.8 points per game. He’s their primary rebounder, averaging over 12 rebounds per game in Summit League play.



All in all, Daum has been a nightmare for Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann heading into the Buckeyes first-round game against South Dakota State on Thursday.

When talking to other coaches around college basketball, Holtmann said Daum has not been friendly to opponents all season long.

“I had a coach in the Pac-12 tell me he was the hardest guy to prepare for in the eight years that he has been a head coach in the Pac-12, gameplan for. That is saying something,” Holtmann said. “There are some pretty good players that have come through there.”