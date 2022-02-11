Ohio State prepares for another 'big-man' battle with Michigan

Zed Key wasn’t able to find his rhythm against Purdue.

Each time he came into the game, he seemed to be in a precarious position against Boilermakers center Zach Edey, fouling and being sent back to the bench. When his day was done, the Ohio State sophomore played only 12 minutes, recording one rebound, one point and one turnover.

Key’s still learning. He’s still adapting, working through playing against players a few inches taller than him in the paint. It’s what head coach Chris Holtmann wants him to do Saturday against Michigan’s 7-foot-1 center Hunter Dickinson, play physically with deep positioning in the post.

That’s when Key’s at his best, something members of the roster have seen him grow into during his second year with the team.

“Zed’s definitely grown during my time here,” redshirt senior center Joey Brunk said. “I think over time, he’s just going to continue to learn and I feel like as you make those first couple jumps… it makes it easier to build off that.”

It’s a jump he’s trying to make against some of the more premier bigs in the Big Ten.

In Ohio State’s most recent loss to Rutgers, Key did bring in 12 rebounds, a block and a steal, but he struggled with his offensive efficiency down low against center Clifford Omoruyi, making only four shots on 12 attempts, much similar to his performance at home against John Harrar and Penn State Jan. 16.

And on the defensive end, Key struggled in the post against Omoruyi, hitting each of his six attempts from the field for 13 points.

But for every one of those contests, there's a game like Key had at home against Wisconsin, making five of his seven attempts futon the floor with nine boards, there’s his 14-rebound performance on the road against Nebraska.

The potential is there, he’s done it before. It just needs to show up more consistently, something that Holtmann can say about Ohio State’s entire approach defensively, especially after losing an eight-point lead in the final 3:48 against the Scarlet Knights Wednesday.

And Key is a key part of that consistency.

“We’ve got to be better defensively. We've got to find a way as coaches and players to be better and more consistent defensively,” Holtmann said. “That’s what has really gotten us in certain games. It hasn’t been anything other than the fact that we haven’t been able to get stops when we have needed to.

“You’re going to have games where you’re going to struggle, whether it’s at home or on the road, against good defenses. We have to have a more consistent defense and that’s on all of us. Zed is a big part of that as is all of our guys that have played consistent minutes and us as coaches. We have to find ways to be better on that end.”

Dickinson’s given Ohio State trouble in the past.

In two career games against the Buckeyes, the Michigan center has shot 60.7% from the floor an d8.5 rebounds, And since Ohio State’s seen him last, Dickinson’s developed a 3-point shot, shooting 41% of an average of just under two attempts per game.

To Brunk, known as kind of Ohio State’s “big-man specialist” at 6-foot-11, all he and Key can do when facing larger players like the one they will face Saturday is to compete, play hard, relying on preparation and leaving nothing to chance.

It’s something Brunk sees in Key every time he goes up against the sophomore in practice. And even when Brunk is gone from the program, it’s something he feels will continue.

“It’s been great to go against him day in and day out,” Brunk said. “I think he has a very bright future here at Ohio State I think he’s going to continue to progress.”