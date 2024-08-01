Ohio State practice observations: Running diary from Day 1 of camp
COLUMBUS — Ohio State opened 2024 training camp on Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in front of a few hundred fans who helped fund the Buckeyes' NIL efforts by paying for tickets to the ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news