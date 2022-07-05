Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Tight ends

Jeremy Ruckert became the highest-drafted Buckeye tight end since Nick Vannett when he was drafted by the New York Jets in the third round of the NFL draft in April. 2022 marked back-to-back seasons in which an Ohio State tight end heard his name called in the draft since Jeff Heuerman and Vannett in 2015-16, showing signs of increasing success in the room. Offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson will coach his sixth year at Ohio State this fall, having mentored both Ruckert and 2020 fifth rounder Luke Farrell in recent seasons. The departure of Ruckert after the last three seasons leaves the Buckeyes without a clear starter going into 2022. Graduate Mitch Rossi is the only returning tight end with a start to his name, making a pair last season. The Buckeyes landed three-star tight end Bennett Christian in their 2022 recruiting class, bringing in the all-state playmaker from Georgia. He’ll factor into Ohio State’s decision when distributing reps as the Buckeyes will have a competition to see who will command the share of the snaps. Next up in the Position Previews series in advance of the Buckeyes’ 2022 season is the tight ends room, where Ohio State will replace a captain and two-year starter.

A glance at Ohio State’s tight ends room

Graduate tight end Mitch Rossi caught four passes for 28 yards and one touchdown in 2021. (Scott Stuart)

Here are the tight ends listed on Ohio State’s roster: Freshman Bennett Christian Junior Patrick Gurd Redshirt freshman Sam Hart Sophomore Zak Herbstreit Junior Gee Scott Jr. Fourth-year Cade Stover Graduate Mitch Rossi Sophomore Joe Royer Rossi leads returning Ohio State tight ends in terms of years with the program, but Scott and Stover boast some of the statistics. Stover made five catches for 76 yards, which both are the second-highest totals among tight ends not named Ruckert last season. Royer also grabbed a reception for nine yards, garnering more playing time after redshirting in 2020. Hart redshirted after arriving at Ohio State as a four-star recruit — and completing a state-championship winning wrestling career with a 38-0 record. Gurd walked onto the team in 2020 while Herbstreit did the same last summer and is the son of former Buckeye quarterback Kirk Herbstreit.

Who are the returning starters?

Rossi returns the only starts made by an Ohio State tight end, and the Buckeyes will need a front runner in 2022. Rossi started against Purdue and then-No. 7 Michigan State last season, and made the first reception of his career at Rutgers with a 1-yard touchdown.

Three keys to remember

Tight ends accounted for 11.7 percent of catches last season Ruckert caught 26 passes by himself, and the rest of the Buckeye tight ends had 15 receptions among the 349 total. Whether it’s blocking in the trenches and running out down field, Ohio State has gotten creative when it comes to using its tight ends. Some clamor for more catches, others enjoy 12-personnel packages. Regardless, Wilson and the Buckeyes want their tight ends to be versatile. They’ve shown the ability to fill multiple roles — and do it with some style, too. Ruckert nearly broke the program record for career touchdowns by a tight end, falling just one shy of tying Jake Stoneburner’s mark of 13. He fulfilled his duties when called upon to block along the offensive line, and leapt into several spectacular catches such as his “Jumpman” grab against No. 8 Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship game in 2019. Ohio State hasn’t had a tight end drafted higher than the third round since John Frank in 1984. But in recent seasons, Buckeye tight ends have maximized their value. Scott is in Year 2 with the tight ends

Junior tight end Gee Scott Jr. originally began his Buckeye career as a wide receiver in 2020. (Kevin Noon/BuckeyeGrove)

Entering Ohio State as a four-star recruit, it wasn’t at tight end where Scott originally played. Scott became a Buckeye wide receiver when he first reached campus, working under assistant coach Brian Hartline’s watch alongside the likes of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba. After one season in the room and playing on special teams, Scott slid into Wilson’s room with the tight ends. His frame allows him to fit in well, standing 6-foot-3 and 225 pounds. The Seattle native made the first reception of his Buckeye career last season and played in seven games. Scott is an interesting case when considering the Ohio State roster, and a second full year as a tight end could suit him well in his future at the position. Rossi held out of spring practice At the start of spring practice, head coach Ryan Day announced Rossi would miss the entirety of the spring. The Franklin, Tennessee, native decided to return to Ohio State for a sixth season in January. As a recruit, Rossi compiled over 1,200 yards and more than a dozen touchdowns, playing as both a middle linebacker and running back. Since becoming a Buckeye, Rossi has been used in several ways, such as at tight end and fullback. Ohio State has had him line up in the pocket to block for the running back — and also on the end of the offensive line as a tight end. Rossi should be on track to be ready for the start of the regular season, which is especially important given the Buckeyes will host Notre Dame Sept. 3.

Two questions for the room

Who will win the starting position? The Buckeyes not only lost one of their captains but a reliable offensive playmaker in Ruckert. There’s no leader to garner the majority of the snaps early in the 2022 season, and that’s where Wilson could turn to Rossi. The veteran will play in his sixth season with the Ohio State program, originally walking on in 2017. Rossi played in all 35 games during each of the last three seasons, primarily as a staple on special teams. Should he focus on playing as a tight end, Stover could present a viable option to start. His knack for flying to the football and imposing size gives him an edge on the field. Royer or Scott could also jump into the fray and make an impact, or perhaps one of Hart or Christian could swing the youth to the front of the line. At the end of the day, though, the Buckeyes will enjoy a competition on offense. Will Stover stay at tight end? Throughout his football career, Stover has been used at multiple positions. Ohio State has practiced Stover as a defensive end, linebacker and tight end and will likely stick with him on offense in 2022. It’s Stover’s versatility that Wilson and the Buckeyes hope they can capitalize on next season. Stover originally played tight end in 2021, but moved to linebacker during the Rose Bowl and recorded six tackles. Wherever the Buckeyes point to and ask Stover to play, he’s done what they’ve asked. Playing three different position rooms in three seasons is quite impressive, though, and committing to one position should help Ohio State get the most out of Stover.

One prediction for the 2022 season

Fourth-year tight end Cade Stover has played defensive end, linebacker and tight end in his career. (USA Today Sports)