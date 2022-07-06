Ohio State Position-by-Position 2022 Preview: Linebackers

Ohio State elected to change direction in its linebackers room following the end of last season. The Buckeyes didn’t bring back former linebackers coach Al Washington, who took the same position at Notre Dame this offseason. They’ll meet for the first time since the change come the season-opener Sept. 3 at Ohio Stadium. Jim Knowles will be tasked primarily with being Ohio State’s new defensive coordinator after arriving from Oklahoma State, but he also has a noted track record coaching linebackers. The 2021 season marked a developmental year for Buckeye linebackers, seeing a brand new starting cast who’ll return this fall and wading through challenging weeks. Former Buckeyes Dallas Gant and K’Vaughan Pope transferred from the program mid-season, and Ohio State turned to the portal in the offseason and brought in a former Ohio prep recruit to add to the room. Graduate Teradja Mitchell will return for his fifth season at Ohio State, spending last season as one the Buckeyes’ six captains. Third-years Steele Chambers, Tommy Eichenberg and Cody Simon accompany Mitchell, accounting for four of Ohio State’s top-six tackles leaders. Next up in the Position Previews series in advance of the Buckeyes’ 2022 season is the linebackers room, where Ohio State eyes signs of improvement after a coaching change.

A glance at Ohio State’s linebackers room

Graduate linebacker Teradja Mitchell recorded 45 tackles and 4.5 for loss during the 2021 season. (Scott Stuart)

Here are the linebackers listed on Ohio State’s roster: Redshirt freshman Reid Carrico Junior Steele Chambers Junior Tommy Eichenberg Senior Palaie Gaoteote IV Freshman C.J. Hicks Sophomore Jackson Kuwatch Sophomore Mitchell Melton Graduate Teradja Mitchell Fourth-year Elias Myers Sophomore Jalen Pace Freshman Gabe Powers Third-year Cody Simon Junior Chip Trayanum Mitchell leads Ohio State’s linebackers room that presents a mix of veteran and youth. More than half of the room will be an upperclassman, but the Buckeyes have brought in intriguing in-state recruits in their last two classes. Carrico became the first player to be named Ohio Prep Sportswriters Southeast District Player of the Year on both offense and defense in 2020, joining the Buckeyes as part of their 2021 class. Hicks and Powers both enrolled early in January, and the five-star and four-star, respectively, Ohio natives took part in spring practice. Kuwatch, Myers and Pace are all returning walk-ons. Myers transferred to Ohio State in January after three seasons at Pitt, while Pace is the son of former All-American offensive lineman Orlando Pace and Kuwatch earned a spot on the first team All-Ohio and Southwest Ohio Defensive Player of the Year at Lakota West High School.

Who are the returning starters?

Chambers, Eichenberg, Mitchell and Simon return with starts under their belts. Simon leads the group as the only one with more than 10 starts to his name. Eichenberg recorded 64 tackles, second-most among Buckeyes, and 6.5 for loss last season. Simon, Chambers and Mitchell finished with the fourth-, fifth- and sixth-most tackles on the team a year ago. Gaoteote, Myers and Trayanum all have experience playing in programs outside of Ohio State. Once Trayanum takes the field, the Arizona State transfer will officially make the return to his home state, hailing from Akron.

Three keys to remember

The Buckeyes have gotten creative with their linebackers Following Ohio State’s run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game in 2020, the chapter closed on the previous era of Buckeye linebackers. Tuf Borland, Baron Browning, Justin Hilliard and Pete Werner departed for the NFL, taking their 18 combined seasons of experience with them. Ohio State anticipated a learning curve from its new linebacking corps in 2021, experiencing growing pains along the way before a promising end to the season when Eichenberg claimed Defensive Most Valuable Player honors after the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes trotted out a new starting lineup and played several combinations in search of finding the next best linebackers. They moved Chambers full-time from running back to linebacker, which paid off in arguably Ohio State’s biggest surprise of the season as he made 47 tackles, broke up two passes, made an interception and forced a fumble. The Buckeyes hope to see similar results from Trayanum, who spent the last two seasons as a ball-carrier with the Sun Devils, running for 692 yards and 10 touchdowns. Melton has also shown versatility, playing along the defensive line as well as Knowles’ original “Leo” position. Third-year tight end Cade Stover even played some at linebacker last season, notably switching sides of the ball during the Rose Bowl. He's credited with nine tackles, including five unassisted, last season but will focus on offense in 2022. Ohio State may mix and match in some rotations early on next season, especially with Knowles still finding out where is best for his players, but the program won’t shy away from expending all options at linebacker. Chambers, Eichenberg had big seasons as first-time starters Both Chambers and Eichenberg redshirted the 2019 season after their first years in the program and when the former still played running back. Fast forward two seasons, and both held down the lion’s share of production in the linebackers’ room. Eichenberg made a career-high 17 tackles against No. 11 Utah in the Rose Bowl, with 11 solo and one for loss. He had six games in which he recorded tackles for loss and also contributed a pair of pass break ups and quarterback hits. Often finding Chambers nearby, Eichenberg’s running-back-turned-linebacker teammate enjoyed an impressive 2021 season. Chambers was an all-state linebacker at Blessed Trinity Catholic in Georgia, so finding a knack for the football on defense wasn’t new to him. The Buckeye duo accounted for two of the top-five tackles leaders on the team last season, and hope to carry that into 2022. Melton will miss time due to injury Head coach Ryan Day announced in May that Melton will miss time with a “long-term injury.” The news is unfortunate for Melton, who enjoyed a big slate of spring practices and benefited from coaches’ praise. Knowles tabbed him as one to watch for his “Leo” hybrid linebacker position, and Melton played some there during the spring game April 16. It was during the spring game that Melton injured his knee, which Day said was an ACL issue. Melton walked carefully off the field during the spring game, but didn’t return, and Day said the Buckeyes will likely be without the third-year at the start of the 2022 season. Melton missed all of 2021 due to injury and played in just one game as a true freshman in 2020. He made several all-state lists while in high school and broke his program’s single-season sacks record, but has run into bad luck with the injury bug at Ohio State.

Two questions for the room

New Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles joined the program from Oklahoma State after the 2021 season. (Scott Stuart)

How does Knowles apply the “Leo” at Ohio State? Get familiar with the term because Knowles has a vernacular for the “Leo.” Whether he calls it “Leo” or “Jack” like he did during the spring, Knowles may bring a hybrid linebacker into the Buckeyes’ defensive plan to use near the tackle box. The “Leo” could line up as a weakside defensive end or perhaps position himself at the middle of the line near the guards and defensive tackles. Or, the “Leo” could drop back in coverage — like a linebacker. Knowles has said Melton, defensive ends senior Javontae Jean-Baptiste and sophomore Jack Sawyer could emerge as candidates for the Buckeyes’ hybrid linebacker position. Whoever it is and however it happens remains to be seen regarding Ohio State and the “Leo.” The Buckeyes saw favorable results from their “bullet” or hybrid safety in junior Ronnie Hickman last season and Knowles is regarded to have an intelligent football mind, so they could see even more from another hybrid position. Which newcomer makes the most impact? It took Ohio State a few games to test, try and find out who'd settle into the starting rotations at linebacker in 2021. The picture at the middle of the season became clearer toward the end, as Eichenberg captured Rose Bowl success and Chambers showed his ability to fly to the football is here to stay. Four new linebackers joined the Buckeyes during the offseason in Arizona State transfer Trayanum, incoming freshmen Hicks and Powers, and transfer walk-on Myers. Hicks brings his five-star resume to the room while Powers is no slouch, either, coming in as the No. 2 prospect in Ohio and 2021 Gatorade Ohio Player of the Year. Trayanum will try to convert from running back, and Myers spent the last three seasons at Pitt. Ohio State wants to build on the stretches it made at linebacker last season. The Buckeyes know more about who to rely on in 2022, and getting production from their additions will be key in continuing those developments.

One prediction for the 2022 season

Third-year linebacker Cody Simon made 54 tackles and had an interception during the 2021 season. (Scott Stuart)