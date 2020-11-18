One would be hard-pressed to find a running back as electric on the field with the football in his hands as TreVeyon Henderson.

The last time Henderson, who is the third-ranked running back in the country, strapped up the pads, he was putting the finishing touches on a season that saw him hit paydirt a total of 53 times and rack up over 3,000 yards from scrimmage.

Unfortunately, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Henderson was unable to showcase his talents yet again for his senior campaign. Even though his final season of high school football was unexpectedly canceled, the Rivals100 prospect has been putting in hard work during the offseason.

“I’m just working on getting fast,” said Henderson, who believes his 40-yard dash time is close to 4.3 seconds. “I’m already fast, but I’m trying to get faster. Getting bigger. I’ve been working out on the field also. I’ve just been doing those three things, and they’ve been paying off.”

With his final day of in-person classes occurring earlier this month, Henderson’s full attention is on training and getting himself mentally ready to enroll at Ohio State in January.

Speaking of making his way out to Columbus in less than a couple of months, Henderson actually got to see a small glimpse of his future school in October. The product out of Hopewell, Virginia, was one of nearly a dozen Ohio State commits in attendance for the Buckeye Bash, and was all smiles following his multi-day trip.

“It was great just being to see those guys in person and chill with them,” Henderson said. “We had a great time. As soon as we met each other, it was already like we already clicked, like we’ve known each other for a while. It was great just finally being able to see the campus and stuff like that. The city is beautiful.”