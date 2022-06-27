Ohio State players named Walter Camp preseason All-Americans

Preseason honors are starting to roll in.

The Walter Camp Football Foundation released its 2022 Preseason All-American teams Monday, which had four Ohio State players listed.

Ohio State sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, who recorded 1,560 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns in 2021, is listed as the first-team running back along with Texas' Bijan Robinson. Ohio State junior Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who led the Buckeyes with 1,606 receiving yards on 95 catches last year, was a first-team wide receiver along with USC's Jordan Addison.

Ohio State offensive tackle Dawand Jones was listed as a member of the second-team offensive line along with Minnesota's John Michael Schmitz, Clemson's Jordan McFadden and West Virginia's Zach Frazier, along with Michigan center Olusegun Oluwatimi.

Ohio State kicker Noah Ruggles was also listed on the second team preseason All-American list.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud was not listed, as Alabama quarterback Bryce Young earned first-team honors and USC quarterback Caleb Williams was on the second-team.

Ten players who earned Walter Camp All-American recognition in 2020 and/or 2021 are on the preseason list for 2022.