Ohio State plants itself at top of Big Ten, dominates Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Here's what it was like pregame on the field at Memorial Stadium.

Redshirt junior wide receiver Jacolby Hewitt led Indiana onto the field to the roar of the Hoosier faithful with a student section that started to chant “F--- Ohio” as its response.

This was a primetime matchup, a chance for Indiana to show what it can do on a national stage against the premier team in the Big Ten at home.

Ohio State was fired up, but it was as a team that has been in this position before.

Garrett Wilson lined up with the rest of the Ohio State wide receivers, stretching out in their warm-up gear on the 15-yard line with the linebackers. The offensive line room joined not too long after.

Dawand Jones lined up right next to Wilson, acknowledging the junior wide receiver and pointed to the ground, signifying that Memorial Stadium, Indiana’s home field in Jones’ home state, was Ohio State’s.

Indiana just didn’t know it yet.

In the first half, Ohio State quickly made it a reality, scoring 44 points on 38 plays, scoring six touchdowns — three by redshirt quarterback C.J. Stroud in the passing game and three in the ground game.

In the first half, after allowing a 15-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in a seven-yard touchdown pass from QB Jack Tuttle to TE Peyton Hendershot, sending shockwaves across the Big Ten of “Is Ohio State about to go down again?” the Ohio State defense allowed -16 yards on Indiana’s next 14 plays.

This was just in the first half, but it’s all that Ohio State needed, dominating Indiana, 54-7, on the road Saturday night.

The Buckeyes have not slowed down from an off week. If anything, Ohio State’s only gaining steam.