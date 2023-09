COLUMBUS — Ohio State is 2-0 and the questions around exactly who the Buckeyes are remain loud and clear in Central Ohio.

Ryan Day's program rotated quarterbacks and running backs behind the new Ohio State offensive line and each group showed flashes of improvement but struggled with consistency against the outmanned Youngstown State Penguins.

And when the final whistle blew, the 35-7 final score reflected that reality for the Buckeyes.

An imperfect outcome for a team that feels very much like a work-in-progress.

Dotting the 'Eyes was on the field of Ohio Stadium taking in the sights in Columbus. Here are some photos of what the game looked like on Saturday afternoon.