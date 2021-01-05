BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State-Penn State postponed due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– For the second time this season, an Ohio State men's basketball game will be postponed due to COVID-19.

The Buckeyes' scheduled matchup with Penn State, a 6:30 p.m. tip-off on Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center, has been called off because of COVID-19 issues in the Nittany Lion program, an Ohio State spokesperson confirmed Tuesday.

"The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance," Penn State said via a release. "Therefore, as part of the protocols established by the Big Ten Conference and Penn State Athletics medical staff, and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic."

On Sunday, Penn State's scheduled meeting with Wisconsin was also pushed back due to health and safety concerns after a mutual agreement from both programs, per the Badgers' Twitter account.

Ohio State's first COVID-related postponement resulted in a cancellation of a nonconference meeting with Alabama A&M that was slated to take place on Dec. 5.

Other COVID-19 issues for the Buckeyes this season include a last-minute opponent switch ahead of a contest with North Carolina that was scheduled for Dec. 19. Due to discrepancies in conference COVID-19 protocols, Ohio State played UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic instead.

Personnel-wise, redshirt junior guard Musa Jallow missed Ohio State's win over Nebraska this past Wednesday due to contact tracing, but he returned for the Buckeyes' next game, a Sunday loss to Minnesota.