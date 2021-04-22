BuckeyeGrove - Ohio State, Penn State look to snap losing streaks in 3-game weekend series

Entering on a season-high 5-game losing streak, the Buckeyes will look to rekindle the magic they left at Bill Davis Stadium and remain in the hunt atop the Big Ten Conference.

Ohio State was swept in three games at Maryland last weekend and dropped the last two games of the series at Michigan a week prior. With his team now 13-12 and tied for fifth in the standings, junior shortstop Zach Dezenzo said starting the series with Penn State on the right foot will be key to trending back in the right direction.

“It all starts in our preparation, the week leading up to the weekend,” Dezenzo said Sunday. “I think it's about coming out, setting the tone on Friday night and making a statement for the weekend. I think that's huge.”

The Buckeyes are 4-3 this season in weekend-opening ballgames, and have gone 3-1 in their last four series-openers.

“I think when you get that first game under your belt, it’s a huge momentum boost leading into the following two days,” Dezenzo said. “So, I think that's going to be important for us moving forward in the following weeks to come, especially this weekend.”

Penn State was swept at home last week against top-team Nebraska, comprising a 4-game losing streak of its own. The Nittany Lions are 8-16 this season, second-to-last in the Big Ten.

Both on the mound and at the plate, the Nittany Lions have produced some middling results. Their team .259 batting average is sixth-best in the conference while Penn State’s pitching staff owns a 5.45 earned-run average, just one spot lower than Ohio State’s 4.82 ERA in seventh.

The Nittany Lions have made 35 errors in the field, contributing to their .960 fielding percentage.