COLUMBUS, Ohio - Through the first two games of the season, it took the Buckeyes eight and nearly four minutes to score against Cincinnati and Umass-Lowell, respectively, but Ohio State heard the criticism loud and clear evidenced by the explosive start to the game Wednesday night against Villanova.

Duane Washington Jr., starting in place of still-injured Andre Wesson, exploded for 11 points in the first three minutes with three 3-pointers and a made layup, and this comes after just 15 points in the first two games combined for Washington. CJ Walker also got in early on the action with a 3-pointer and 3-point play to help contribute to the Buckeyes' 17-3 lead just three minutes into the game.

For as well as Ohio State started offensively, the defense of the Buckeyes may have started even better. Villanova missed six of their first seven shots and turned the ball over six times in the first 10 minutes.

Ohio State continued to apply pressure on offense with some three-guard lineups while keeping the Wildcats checked offensively to further their lead to 38-12 with 4:39 remaining in the first half, but it was obvious at that point that Jay Wright and Villnova wouldn't go down without a fight.

After going up 38-12, the Wildcats began to capitalize on mistakes by the Buckeyes. Ohio State missed their final six shots of the half (though Kaleb Wesson did pick up two points at the free throw line) and committed a turnover while Villanova's junior guard Collin Gillespie scored on three straight Wildcat possessions to cut the Buckeyes' lead to only 18 points, the score 40-22 at the half.

Despite the slow end to the half, the Buckeyes still shot 53.6 percent from the field in the first half and were 6-of-10 from beyond the arc while Villanova only hit 26.7 percent of their shots in the first twenty minutes.