Ohio State opens spring camp with high hopes for the fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State is back.

The Buckeyes took the field for the first time this spring on Tuesday, preparing for their annual spring game April 16.

Ohio State confirmed that Ryan Batsch, Jacolbe Cowan, Marcus Crowley, Jantzen Dunn, Tyler Friday, Josh Fryar, Cade Kacherski, Harry Miller, Lathan Ransom and Mitch Rossi will each be unavailable this spring due to undisclosed ailments.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said Tuesday that tight end is “a concern for us” heading into spring without Rossi, bringing inexperienced players like Gee Scott Jr., Joe Royer and Bennett Christian into the fold.

The head coach deemed wide receiver Jayden Ballard and cornerbacks Jakailin Johnson and Jordan Hancock as three of the most improved players coming out of winter workouts, saying he views Ballard as a potential boost to the offense, while both Johnson and Hancock provide depth in the defensive backfield.

Day said Cade Stover doesn’t have a timeline to choose whether he would play tight end or linebacker in 2022, saying it’s something the redshirt junior is figuring out.

Mitchell Melton, who was seen working with both defensive line coach Larry Johnson and linebackers coach and defensive coordinator Jim Knowles, will be cross training between defensive end and outside linebacker this offseason, Day confirmed.

Day also said that safety Josh Proctor is still working his way back after getting surgery on his right leg after the Oregon game in 2021 and will not be a full go by the end of spring.

Wide receiver Kamryn Babb, on the other hand, will be a full go, Day said after missing all of last season.

“If he can stay healthy, he’s going to have an impact on this offense, for sure,” Day said.

Paris Johnson Jr. will be the “first man up” at left tackle this spring, Day confirmed.

But all of this, the head coach said, is coming from the first day of practice, describing it more as an OTA’s style with the full practices starting after spring break.

But Day said there has been progress made in this short time.

"It was a start,” Day said. “It wasn't pads or anything, so we will see.”

Here's what Knowles and offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson had to say in their first press conferences of the spring.