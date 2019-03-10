COLUMBUS, Ohio -- At one point down 23 with 21 points in 24 minutes of game time, Ohio State mounted a 27-5 run in six minutes to send Sunday’s game into overtime.

Redshirt senior guard C.J. Jackson led Ohio State (18-13, 8-12 Big Ten) in an incredible comeback effort with 22 points, but the No. 21 Badgers (22-9, 14-6) dusted off the Buckeyes 73-67 after an extra five minutes.

"You see it sometimes, backs are to the wall, there's more of a freedom you play with," coach Chris Holtmann said.

Senior guard Khalil Iverson led the Badgers with 22.

Two triples by redshirt sophomore guard D’Mitrik Trice sandwiched around an additional three by sophomore guard Brad Davison pushed Wisconsin ahead 44-21 with 16:05 remaining.

"There was a stretch in the second half where we let our guard down," Jackson said. "That's kind of where we lost the game."

Ohio State’s first run came with 15:33 left. Two close makes by sophomore forward Kyle Young and triples by freshmen Luther Muhammad and Justin Ahrens cut the advantage to 15.

Davison responded with a personal five-point run, putting Wisconsin back ahead 58-36 with 7:14 to play.

Enter Jackson.

On his senior day, Jackson hit two threes and scored 12 total points during Ohio State’s run to re-enter the contest.

"This game, we wasn't giving up no matter what," redshirt senior guard Keyshawn Woods said.

Ahrens knocked home a third three to cut the lead to four, and the Schottenstein Center erupted with cheers.



"Obviously our guys battled and fought, but the crowd was unbelievable," Holtmann said.

That is, until play was blown dead for a foam ball thrown onto the court. Fans received a reprimand from the public address announcer.

Holtmann hopped on the intercom to tell fans to keep objects off the court... but to keep the noise level up. The fans obliged, all the way until Jackson hit one final shot to tie the contest at 63.

"The official came to me and said 'Hey, could you help us with them throwing stuff on the floor,'" Holtmann said. "I said, 'If you're asking me to get on the microphone, I certainly will.'"

Holtmann went on to say the crowd was "the difference" in making the comeback.



Overtime didn’t pan out as wonderfully for the Buckeyes. Wisconsin used six made free throws to claim victory.

Ohio State’s start is what did them in Sunday. It opened shooting 0-for-13.

One could call it unprecedented to miss that many in-a-row to open a game, if not for an 0-for-14 shooting start against Northwestern.

"The thing as a coach you're trying to do is get really good looks. We had some shots right around the basket," Holtmann said. "We just missed them, and our message to our guys was 'we just need to control the quality of our shot, and be aggressive with that.'"

It took 5:59 for the Buckeyes to get on the board, a mid-range jumper from freshman guard Duane Washington to cut Wisconsin’s lead to 5-2.

Ohio State edged the Badgers to a 10-10 game over the next five minutes, Washington adding the team’s first three-pointer. A pair of defensive lapses set Ohio State behind again: an open three for Davidson and a dunk for Iverson. The Badgers took a 17-10 advantage into the under eight media timeout.

Woods expressed a desire to have more halves like the second and less like the first post-game.

"We probably gonna talk about that in the locker room after we shower. We talk about it all the time."

That lead bounced between five and seven, each team scoring four points across the next five minutes.



Redshirt junior guard Brevin Pritzl closed the half with five Badger points, leaving a 26-16 result at halftime. Ohio State finished the half shooting 21%.

Ohio State closes its regular season on the NCAA tournament bubble, but locked into an eight-seed for the Big Ten tournament Thursday.

"We don't want no spring break," Jackson said about the team's mentality going into the tournament.

Jackson, Woods and walk-on Joey Lane each played their final home game at Ohio State Sunday. Woods finished with nine.

Holtmann didn't clarify whether sophomore forward Kaleb Wesson will be available for the Big Ten tournament, stating the team will have an answer Tuesday or Wednesday.