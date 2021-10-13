Ohio State OL Thayer Munford semifinalist for Lombardi Award

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State redshirt senior left guard Thayer Munford has been named one of 12 semifinalists for the Lombardi Award, which is awarded annually to the country's top offensive or defensive lineman, or linebacker.

Munford has played 51 career games and 38 starts for the Buckeyes, moving from tackle to guard in his final season. He's helped Ohio State lead the country in total offense, averaging 563.2 yards per game, along with being part of a unit that's allowed only eight sacks in six games.

Munford was a first-team All-Big Ten tackle in 2020 by both the coaches and the media and was listed as a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Four finalists will be announced by the Rotary Club of Houston Nov. 9 and the winner Dec. 8.