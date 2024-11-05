Ohio State offers new 2025 cornerback, Turbo Rogers to make official visit

Advertisement

in other news

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip

Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant

Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant

Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash

Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash

Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska

Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska

Ohio State held on for a win, but it didn't back up the talk of being a motivated team coming off a loss to Oregon.

Premium content
 • Bill Landis
Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win

Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win

Ohio State played its worst game of the season against Nebraska but escaped with an important win.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham

in other news

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip

Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip

Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant

Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant

Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.

Premium content
 • Jeremy Birmingham
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash

Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash

Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.

Premium content
 • Austin Ward
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 5, 2024
Ohio State offers new 2025 cornerback, Turbo Rogers to make official visit
Jeremy Birmingham  •  DottingTheEyes
Recruiting Analyst
Twitter
@Birm
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Ohio State
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement