Ohio State offers new 2025 cornerback, Turbo Rogers to make official visit

in other news
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip
Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant
Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash
Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.
Five Thoughts: Ohio State puts forth flat effort vs. Nebraska
Ohio State held on for a win, but it didn't back up the talk of being a motivated team coming off a loss to Oregon.
Carnell Tate, Cody Simon lead Ohio State to ugly, but important, home win
Ohio State played its worst game of the season against Nebraska but escaped with an important win.
in other news
Key Takeaways as Buckeyes get back to practice ahead of Penn State trip
Ohio State is coming off a sloppy win and needs to make corrections heading into showdown at Penn State.
Trae Taylor connects with Ohio State, Buckeyes impress Dakota Guerrant
Ohio State left a big impression on a pair of the country's top-ranked 2027 prospects.
Three Pressing Questions for Buckeyes heading into Penn State clash
Ohio State escaped with a narrow win over Nebraska, and now it must hit the road to battle Penn State.
- PRO
- CB
- ILB
- CB
- OT
- S
- WDE
- SDE
- DT
- WDE